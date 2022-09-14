A family connection to Northern Michigan, and an equestrian background, led Glitz & Spurs’ owner Katie Grossnickle to join the Front Street neighborhood.
Grossnickle originally hails from Indiana but has always felt at home in Northern Michigan. “I learned to ski at Sugar Loaf, and we spent a lot of summers up here,” Grossnickle said.
When her family purchased 100 acres in Leelanau County in 2006, cultivating it into 45 North Vineyard and Winery, Grossnickle’s ties to the area deepened.
After three years of touring horse shows, selling horse show clothing with a mobile boutique, Grossnickle decided to join her family by planting roots in Northern Michigan.
“I decided, after traveling with the mobile boutique, that I was ready to be in one spot,” she said.
In 2013, Grossnickle opened Glitz & Spurs, a trendy boutique on Front Street in downtown Traverse City. “So now, I’m here, my family’s here, and it’s great!”
Moving from the mobile boutique to a brick-and-mortar store spurred an evolution in the kinds of clothing she purchases.
“When I had the mobile boutique, I had horse show clothing. It’s usually filled with rhinestones — chaps, Western wear,” Grossnickle said. “Now, it’s just strictly women’s casual wear. Anyone can walk off the street and find something.”
Grossnickle described her style as “trendy, maybe kind of shabby chic, and anything leopard print.” She follows trends by meticulously researching style, for the store and for her personal clothing choice. “I try to keep up on reading different articles and fashion magazines to see what the new styles will be.”
Grossnickle’s favorite casual trends show up in the items sold at Glitz & Spurs. “I’ve gotten into, more, the graphic kind of tees,” Grossnickle said, as an example. “People are kind of drawn to tees with some fun sayings and fun graphics.”
Grossnickle’s favorite graphic tee is a girl sporting a pair of cowgirl boots and a slogan of “yee-haw!”
Since Grossnickle loves the items she purchases for the store, she sometimes finds herself tempted to buy her own inventory. “There have been several that have come into the store that I’m, like, ‘I’ll be taking one of those!’”
When looking for clothing items in her personal life, Grossnickle finds herself drawn to jewel-tone colors, with olive, mustard and mauve. “And leopard,” she added.
Grossnickle also loves to layer and accessorize. “Every day, I wear earrings, a necklace, rings, and a bracelet. I definitely have my favorites. I have a pretty big collection, so I try to switch it out,” Grossnickle said. “I have a necklace on that’s one of my favorites. It’s a long necklace, and it has some pendants on it — they’re long bars. And it says ‘through thick and thin’ on it.”
When looking for gifts, Glitz & Spurs’ location makes shopping in downtown Traverse City convenient for Grossnickle. “I definitely try to keep it local as much as possible, especially for gifts,” Grossnickle said. “It’s obviously easy for me to run downtown really quickly — and I have an idea of what most stores will have.”
Some local stores, including Great Lakes Bath & Body, have become standbys for Grossnickle. “I get stuck on a certain present, and then everyone in my friend group gets that present,” Grossnickle said. “This year, I’ve gone to Great Lakes Bath & Body, and I’ve done a little gift basket with different lotions and bath bombs in it. It’s gone over really well. I just have to remember who all I’ve given it to!”
