For Kathleen Bittner Koch, owner and operator of Cedar’s Polish Art Center, an eye for design and quality goods is truly in her blood.
“I grew up in my parents’ store. I worked there until I physically left Hamtramck, so it is who I am. I mean, it’s like we are one with the store. My sister still works there,” she says.
Kathleen opened the Polish Art Center in Cedar as a second branch of her parents’ Hamtramck store, which has been operating for over 50 years.
As a result of growing up at the Hamtramck Polish Art Center, Kathleen and her sister got practice in decorating from an early age. “My mom would say, ‘Oh, you girls just go do this display. You know, just fix it up, make it better.’ We loved it. We would take everything off, and we would work together, making it our own.”
Kathleen has continued to fix things up throughout her life, with extensive do-it-yourself experience in both her home life and business. After moving to her family’s farm in Cedar, she did some renovations.
“(When) I moved into this house, it looked very dated,” she says. To make the kitchen match her style, she looked to a free resource on her own farm — wood pallets.
“We have a pig farm, and so all of our fencing for the first few years was pallets. You can do a million things with pallets, or wood crates, like cherry crates,” she says. “They were all sun-seasoned because they were on my farm, with all different colored wood.”
“I did every (kitchen cabinet) door, and it’s entirely self-made. I can’t even tell you how many people come in there and compliment me on how cool it looks.”
After her family business purchased the downtown Cedar Polish Arts Center building, Kathleen aimed to decorate the store on a budget.
For display pieces to show off the Polish Art Center’s colorful goods, she searched secondhand.
“I went out to estate sales; I went out to garage sales; I would look on Facebook Marketplace, just finding really cool things that I could use as display pieces,” she says. “(I’d use) spools from the electrical company.”
“It was really just very eclectic, and I’d search for whatever I could find to make it work,” Kathleen says. “The case in the middle of my store is perfect to display my (pisanki, Polish decorated) eggs, because it’s shallow. It’s actually an old gun case from a gun store, and you would never know it.”
For her taste in clothing, Kathleen also enjoys unique secondhand finds.
“I went to an estate sale when we first moved here, and this lady must have been a knitter. Nobody was looking in her clothes, and she had a closet full of handmade sweaters,” Kathleen says. “They were three dollars apiece, and I bought almost all of them. There’s one sweater that I wear at my store a lot, and every single customer comes in is like, ‘Oh my God, where did you get that sweater?’”
Kathleen balances form and function in her style, in part because of her work on her family’s farm. “I like very natural colors but very rustic… When I was younger, it was not about comfort. Today, it is.”
She prefers to wear authentic cowgirl boots that she often finds super cheap at Wilson’s Antiques in Traverse City.
With the unique, quality goods of the Polish Art Center, Kathleen also personally enjoys everything she stocks. When searching for a gift, she goes to her own store first.
“If I’m getting a gift for somebody, chances are, it’s from Polish Art Center,” she says. “When we have the family Christmas party, the whole family knows the gifts are from our store. And if it’s white elephant, I’m fighting to get it back!”
The Polish Art Center has ornate, colorful Polish pottery that has one of Kathleen’s hand-painted patterns. She likes to balance intricate florals with simple patterns, like a best-selling blue dot pattern.
She encourages people to not let the awe over beautiful gifts, like Polish pottery, stop them from putting them to use. “I use it all the time,” she says. “I think you have to get over the fact that it’s so beautiful.”
Overall, Kathleen believes that personal connection is the key to shopping for and finding the right items.
“It took us a lifetime to learn the stories, to learn the inventory, to be able to give that same feeling that you would get going to our Hamtramck store in a satellite store,” she says.
She looks forward to continuing her craft to the Cedar store.
