Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
When Emily Pangborn wanted to find a better kind of candle, she took matters into her own hands. “I used to buy candles and I figured out that they were giving me massive migraines,” she says. As Pangborn learned to make a candle, the process proved to be more complex than it appeared. “At first, I thought, ‘this can’t be that hard.’ But there’s math involved; you have to figure out fragrance oil loads, and the right temperatures.”
Once Pangborn mastered the candle-making process, they began to catch on among friends and family, who encouraged her to begin selling them. “I would give candles to people and ask for their feedback. My mom and other friends and family were like, ‘you should sell these!’”
Pangborn’s growing candle business, 514 Candles, eventually connected her to the store that would become hers — Evergreen Mercantile. “The store that I purchased was formerly called Crystal Freight and Cargo. The owner was Sally — she sold my candles for about four years before I bought the store. She had kind of taken me under her wing, and I didn’t realize she was teaching me the ropes.” Pangborn purchased the store in a partnership, and in July 2022, became the sole owner of the business, which she renamed as Evergreen Mercantile.
Today as 514 Candles continues to flourish, Pangborn hopes to continue to use her success to give back. “My dream is to someday be fully non-profit with the candle company. The majority of my proceeds now go back as I donate — whether it’s churches, outreach, missions, kids, or breast cancer awareness. I’m really blessed that I get to do that. They’re called 514 Candles because they’re a light [from Matthew 5:14, “you are the light of the world”], and I strive to be a light in the world by giving back.”
Evergreen Mercantile offers a variety of goods and experiences in the store. “I have my candles at the store — that’s the big staple, really. Now I do candle-pouring classes, as well,” Pangborn says. In addition to homewares and 514 Candles, Evergreen Mercantile hosts an abundance of additional gift options, with a focus on Michigan-made goods. “Cherry Republic is a big gift. People love the cherry salsa — it reminds them of their childhood, and getting that cherry salsa when they came to Michigan. I also have a large selection of handmade charcuterie boards made here in Michigan. I have Petoskey stone pillows that are also from Traverse City. [...] A lot of people love puzzles, so we have Phil Stagg puzzles — he’s based out of Cadillac, Michigan.”
When looking for products, Pangborn carries what she knows best, testing many of the products in her home. “I do a lot of cooking and my daughter absolutely loves to bake. We’re always finding bakeware and cookware — we have silicone muffin liners now, and my daughter loves those because we don’t have to do the paper ones. [...] We have a citrus peeler, and we have something that you can cut up an avocado with. Those types of things are popular, as far as what I take home.”
Pangborn’s connections have led to Evergreen Mercantile’s strong focus on local goods. “Having the candles, I did craft shows for many years, and I was able to meet many local makers and artists,” Pangborn says. “I now have over forty Michigan vendors in the store, and I know every single one of them.” Lake Soap Company is one example. “I carry Lake Soap — it’s made in Traverse City, and I had a booth next to Christy at a craft show and just fell in love with her and her products. [...] We have Fustini’s oil; we have Cherry Republic salsa. We have Cold Creek Farm spices — they’re farm-to-table, and they make their own spices and hot sauces, right in Frankfort. I love all of it, really.”
As a local artisan herself, Pangborn understands the importance of shopping local. “They always say, every time you shop local, an actual person does a happy dance,” Pangborn says. “From having my [candles in my] first store — the Red Door Coffee House in Lake Ann — there was that elation that I felt, that my product was going to be carried in a store. It was such a huge deal for me. Every artist that you support, it really does put food on the table, and it does go back into our local economy. I love knowing that I have touched the lives of forty other families.”
