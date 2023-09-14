Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
The floral, whimsical and outdoorsy offerings of Moonstruck Gardens reflect Cymbre Foster’s roots. “I was a master gardener; I was really into herbs, really into house plants. I had been making dried flower wreaths, and I thought, ‘Oh, where can I sell those?’”
Foster’s desire to share her craft planted the seeds for what would become Moonstruck Gardens — both in its original iteration and in the current shop in The Village at Grand Traverse Commons Mercato today.
“Moonstruck Gardens started actually in the mid-90s,” Foster says. “I was 8 months pregnant, with two toddlers. I opened my first store in this cute little barn behind Slabtown.” With a store in Glen Arbor and Traverse City, Foster expanded her offerings, until making the decision to shut her doors as her children started school.
However, years later, finding Moonstruck Gardens’ current location at the Mercato was a charmed experience for Foster. “It was the pandemic. I was at home, and I thought, ‘If I could do another retail store, where would I want it to be? I would want it to be in the Mercato. And I would want it to be where that Christmas store is. But she’s been there forever, and so there’s no way.’ But, on a whim, I called the leasing office. And, surprise! The Christmas store was available. It was one of those meant-to-be moments, and I didn’t look back.”
The new iteration of Moonstruck Gardens opened in October 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, “with the shields and the face masks, and the whole thing,” Foster recalls. However, this did not slow the enthusiasm for Foster’s offerings. “It really was a success from the first day. The first weekend I was open, I don’t even think I had a soft opening; I was blown away by the sales and by people’s comments.”
Moonstruck Gardens offers a variety of wares — from stationery, to mugs, to stickers (one of the store’s more popular offerings) — all themed to be floral, natural, whimsical and charming. “It’s important to stay on brand and stay in your lane,” Foster says. “I only buy things that are on-brand. And by that, I mean: is it garden-related? Is it plant-related? Is it flower-related? Beach-related? Outdoor-related?”
An unexpected compliment led to Foster having an accurate description for Moonstruck Gardens. “Last year, these young women were in the store, and I overheard them say, ‘I feel like I’m in a Wes Anderson movie right now.’” I said, “‘I’ll take that!’” That was great.”
Despite the store’s small size — under 1,000 square feet — Foster says that there is always something new to discover. “I’ve had people spend an hour and a half going around and around in there. Every time you turn a corner, there’s something new that you didn’t see the first time around. I want people to find that unexpected thing, like an earthworm in an armchair sticker or a pin with a possum in sunglasses, and say, ‘Wow, I’ve never seen this before!’”
“There’s constantly new things coming in,” Foster says. “Right now, my current favorite are the hair clips that are vegetables or fruit. We’ve got watermelon hair clips, broccoli, frogs, mushrooms, corn.”
Foster loves supporting independent artists, particularly in sticker selection. “I buy, I would say, 95 percent of my inventory from artists. We have a ton of stickers, and that represents the work of over three dozen artists. It’s pretty cool.”
Foster’s connections with artists come in different ways — from encounters in craft shows, while traveling to Detroit or Seattle, or even artists shopping in the Mercato who pitch their wares to Foster. The variety of artists contribute to the variety of quirky (and adorable) goods. “I just found this woman; she has these possum stickers. It’s a possum in a cowboy suit — he’s dressed in cowboy garb — and it says, ‘At dusk we ride!’ I sold out of those in one day.”
Moonstruck Gardens’ style, incorporating bright colors, natural motifs, and minimalist patterns, also resonates with a younger audience. “I unintentionally have quite a following from younger people — Gen Z,” she says. “I have regulars who come in and say, ‘Hey, what’s new?’ The new stickers for their water bottles; the new pin for your backpack. And that’s fun.”
Overall, Foster hopes the experience at Moonstruck Gardens brightens her customers’ day. “I just love it when people come in and have fun,” she says. “If they come in, and I hear them cracking up over the stickers, that’s a success to me. I love it when they come in and say, ‘This is the cutest store I have ever been in.’ It makes my day. [...] I don’t want to take myself or the store too seriously. It’s a whimsical, quirky place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.