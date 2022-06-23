A remarkable COVID-era social media trend birthed a global sea shanty resurgence. Shanties have many definitions, but in this case they are sailing songs of yore.
They garnered new appreciation in recent yeas as thousands joined voices on TikTok and millions discovered the seafaring musical legacy.
In northern Michigan, Inland Seas Education Association (ISEA), Maritime Heritage Alliance (MHA) and local folk singers have long celebrated the romantic golden era of sailing by incorporating its music traditions into contemporary programs.
The renewed worldwide interest in sailing work songs began in 2020 when Scotsman Nathan Evans recorded and posted a few shanties online. Soon, his renditions attracted more than nine million viewers who relished in how shanties connect people.
From Greece to TikTok, sea shanties are one of the purest forms of folk music. Accessible, catchy and simple, these call-and-response songs capture the longings, fears and hopes shared by people across time and oceans.
Seafarers sang these songs when they traveled to the New World from Europe and other countries. They eventually made their way inland to the Great Lakes to support maritime commerce activity via schooners, a period which peaked in the second half of the 19th century.
“Sea shanties we sing today sound like old English or Irish ballads,” said Inland Seas Captain Ben Hale.
Great Lakes sailors evolved the European shanties by adding their own lyrics incorporating the ports, reefs, shipwrecks, lighthouses and storms they encountered.
In 1939, folklorist and musicologist Alan Lomax recorded a collection of Great Lakes sea shanties, including a Beaver Island collection preserved by the Library of Congress.
This Lomax collection features “The Gallagher Boys.” Composed in 1874, the song narrates a fatal wreck that departed from Traverse City, the excerpt recounts.
“We left Traverse City at nine the next day
And on to Elk Rapids we then bore our way
We took in our store and on to sea we did go
We were crossing Lake Michigan where stormy winds blow”
Suttons Bay-based ISEA shares the shanty culture with today’s youth during hands-on tall ship student sails. Every year, roughly 5,000 students experience maritime traditions and stewardship through the nonprofit’s programming. ISEA Schoolship on-the-water programs introduce the seafaring work song experience.
“We shanty up the anchor and give them the basics as we haul in the line,” Hale said.
Shanties existed on land as well as the sea, and they were more than just entertainment. On the seas, shanties synchronized sailing crews while they hoisted sails and pulled in anchors.
American shanties also emerged from slaves working in cotton fields, railroad laborers driving spikes in the mission and in military call-and-response marching songs.
Musician Shaun Anchak crews MHA’s tallship Madeline, a 56-foot, twin-masted replica of an 1840s commercial vessel. According to the Traverse City-based MHA, more than 2,000 like ships sailed the Great Lakes during the schooner period.
“We’re in an age when it’s all about entertainment,” Anchak said. “Two hundred years ago shanties kept people working as a team.”
Anchak coordinated MHA monthly public shanty sing-along sessions in 2018. While COVID restrictions suspended the events, he continues to engage people in the joys of seafaring music through a free MHA pop-up class.
“When I sail to ports, I have a suitcase full of harmonicas,” he said. “I sit on the docks and give people an experience they never forget.”
Traverse City-born Ben Traverse became a sea shanty fan while in high school. He and fellow shanty aficionado Michael Dause released their CD “Shantyland” last summer. It features 10 songs of the sea, including Traverse’s original “Marquette Bay.”
“Every five years or so something happens to bring sea shanties to the forefront,” Traverse said. “There’s a lot of ebb and flow with the shanty culture, but I don’t think they’ll ever go away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.