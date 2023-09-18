Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
When I stand at the top of Pyramid Point, or any sky-high overlook of Lake Michigan, the world drops away. All that matters are the waves chasing each other to shore, the breeze moving through the dune grass and trees, and the clouds dancing overhead.
In July, I’m not bothered by the bustling crowds or the child that inevitably points out at the great blue expanse and shouts, “Mommy, look at the ocean!” And in January, after hiking through a half mile of snow, I’m just as mesmerized by the view. Everything is a bit grayer, and much quieter, but the same feeling is there. It’s Michigan welcoming me back and wanting me to stay.
Reading brings me a similar, though portable, sense of serenity. When I settle in with a book, I forget my work-day worries, the breaking news and my endless to-do list. I fully escape into the written world before me.
My favorite place to read is in one of the white Adirondack chairs on my parents’ front porch. Between pages, I sip my coffee and look across the street into our neighbor’s cherry orchard. If I were to hike to the top of their hill, I’d be able to see both Suttons Bay and West Traverse Bay in the distance. Some mornings, deer run playfully through the trees.
This setting was the inspiration for our “Orchard View Book Club,” in which my parents and I take turns picking a book to read and discuss as a family. Selections over the years have included “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas, and “The Death and Life of the Great Lakes” by Dan Egan. Reading together is a great way for us to stay connected, even when I am back home in Texas.
I try to exclusively shop independent booksellers whenever I’m looking for a new read or book club pick. I especially love to stop in local bookstores when I travel because I can usually get a glimpse of what is important to the community I am visiting. Plus, bookstore staff often know the best places to grab a cup of coffee or tea. Nothing compares to the hospitality, personality and knowledge found in your local bookstores. They are sanctuaries for readers.
Every trip to see my parents includes at least one stop at Bay Books in Suttons Bay. I enjoy chatting with owner Tina Greene-Bevington, and I often lose track of time browsing the shelves or flipping through a book in one of her comfortable chairs. Bay Books is particularly cozy and inviting in winter.
Another favorite spot is Cottage Book Shop in Glen Arbor. Sue Boucher’s shop has something for everyone, from best-sellers to writing guides. While many visitors are tempted by Cherry Republic just down the street, I find myself always struggling to get out the door of Cottage Book Shop with only one or two new books.
I recently caught up with some area bookstores, asking the owners/managers to highlight their unique shops.
From Tina Greene-Bevington,
owner of Bay Books in Suttons Bay:
1) Tell us about your bookstore and what makes it unique? It is a place where all the people we love can be safe and talk bookish. We’re a small bookstore so we have many titles and examples of literature that will feed your mind and spirit. If we don’t have it, we will search it down for you! Our kind community and greater community have made this an incredible place to be at each day, serving people and serving books.
2) What Michigan authors are readers enjoying these days? People can’t seem to get enough of Viola Shipman’s “Famous in a Small Town,” “One Cold Coffee: A Leelanau Mystery” by Robert Underhill and “Goodnight Leelanau” by Maggie and Ryan Hudspeth. These both are selling really well and really fast. A perennial favorite is “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne. People love the trails up here!
3) Can you highlight a few favorite northern Michigan children’s authors? Newberry Award winner Lynne Rae Perkins writes the most charming, wry, adventuresome and wholesome books, as well as illustrates them, that appeal to children and readers of all ages. Her story telling skills are fabulous and her illustrations make the stories even more so. We love carrying her books and celebrate Wintercake Day every December with her, based upon her book “Wintercake.” We also love to uplift Denise Brennan-Nelson, author of the lovely “Tallulah Mermaid of the Great Lakes” as well as other fine titles. Her creativity and childlike perspective — and all the enthusiasm that entails — shines through her stories.
From Sue Boucher, owner of
Cottage Book Shop in Glen Arbor:
1) Tell us about your bookstore and what makes it unique?
We are a general bookstore in a tourist area, and we are located in a 1920s cabin in downtown Glen Arbor. In the summer we offer children’s story time three days a week with a craft on Wednesdays. We offer a wide variety of books about nature and the natural world including guidebooks for birds, mammals, trees etc. We have a room designated for children’s books and a well curated selection of books for summer reading as well as some gifts.
2) What Michigan authors are readers enjoying these days? We have a nice selection of Michigan authors as well as a display of the current Michigan Notables. We enjoy Anne Marie Oomen, Jerry Dennis, Kathleen Stocking, Lynne Rae Perkins and Sarah Shoemaker among many other Michigan authors.
3) Can you highlight a few favorite northern Michigan children’s authors?
Lynne Rae Perkins, Patricia Polacco, Ellen Airgood, Erin and Phillip Stead, David Small and Sarah Stewart, and many more.
From Juan Pineda, manager
of Horizon Books in Traverse City:
1) Tell us about your bookstore and what makes it unique? We have a lot to be proud of at Horizon Books but just a few of the things that set us apart are the fact that we are an independent bookstore that has been in business for 62 years in Traverse City! Our founder, Vic Herman, opened the bookstore in the fall of 1961. We started out with 800 square feet of space but the need to expand quickly became evident, so in 1993 the store moved across the street to its current location, in what was once an old JCPenney department store, with 15,000 square feet.
We are a full service bookstore with a complete coffee bar on our main floor. Our store has a great reputation for our large selection of non-fiction, Michigan history, as well as carrying an impressive collection of 1st editions from well-known local and international authors. Horizon Books is also recognized locally for our carefully curated greeting cards, games and puzzles. Not to mention being the home to a vast catalogue of our local authors.
Above all we have become a sort of town square in our community as the third place for many of our area’s residents. As we routinely host everything from small book clubs and study groups to international club chapters such as Toastmasters. Keeping hours of 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day of the week has helped in earning us a warm spot in not only travelers’ hearts but also in our locals’ expectations for an accessible and friendly literary environment.
2) What Michigan authors are readers enjoying these days? As far as a couple of titles from local authors that we’d recommend there is the work of Kathleen and Howard Hopkins, “The Wild Jalopy.” It is a brief and beautiful collection of poetry that is not only a celebration of a woman’s body of work but also a personal record of a man’s admiration for the love of his life.
3) Can you highlight a few favorite northern Michigan children’s authors? We also recommend the latest book by Newberry Award Winner and Traverse City resident, Lynn Rae Perkins: “Violet and Jobie in the Wild.” This intermediate children’s book follows the adventures of two sibling mice through some difficult changes in their home, as they explore the outside world and themselves.
