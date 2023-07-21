Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Situated along a lonely stretch of Lake Michigan shoreline is a site where natural, maritime and cultural history intermingle — Point Betsie Lighthouse. The Benzie County landmark’s stories of danger and heroics continue to inspire after 165 years of standing watch.
Pause beneath the Lighthouse shadows. Dig your toes into the warm sands. Envision the eons of time which created the dramatic dune environment in which the Lighthouse stood sentinel as commercial ships sailed through the perilous Manitou Passage to feed the nation’s growth. Imagine brave sea rescues of bygone years from these shores. Then, conjure images of the keepers and their families who lived, worked and played where you stand.
Completed in 1858, lighthouse tours provide opportunity to lean into the chain of keepers’ experiences, to climb the 34 tower steps for a breathtaking view of the ever-moody Lake Michigan and to take in the waters of the Manitou Passage which separates Leelanau Peninsula from the Manitou islands. Keepers guarded the 100 vessels which sailed through these hazardous waters daily at the turn of the 20th century.
Point Betsie was the last manned lighthouse on the Great Lakes, automated in 1983. Today, 500 people visit the sentinel each day during summer’s peak to explore Great Lakes maritime heritage.
“People come to us from all over the world,” said Lighthouse Manager Marc Van Horn. “They might have lighthouses where they live, or it might be completely foreign to them.”
Small group tours depart every 30 minutes showcasing what’s known as Michigan’s most photographed lighthouse. Tours highlight the keeper residence, tower, Boathouse Museum and Fog Signal Building.
“It’s one of the most beautiful lighthouses on the Great Lakes,” Van Horn said. “We’ve done an excellent job of preserving the building and the stories of the lightkeepers and lifesaving station.”
The Life Saving Station at Point Betsie Lighthouse was established in 1875. It has the distinction of being one of America’s first such operations and forerunner of the U.S. Coast Guard. By 1915, lifesaving units had evolved into the Coast Guard. Visitors touring the Boathouse Museum get a first-hand look at a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat and equipment used in Point Betsie rescues.
Keeper cottage visitors, and those who reserve a night’s stay at the Lighthouse apartment, catch a glimpse of the guardians’ way of life.
It’s a taste of how their lives were colored by isolation and the unpredictable nature of Lake Michigan.
“They dedicated their lives to keeping people safe on the ever-changing lake,” said Executive Director Casey Ottinger. “It speaks to the human spirit.
Saving Point Betsie, the Lighthouse and adjacent lands from natural and manmade forces is a local, state and national effort. Point Betsie juts out on a slice of ground lying just south of Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore within the largest freshwater dune system in the world.
The 71-acre Zetterberg Preserve maintained by The Nature Conservancy borders lighthouse property to protect the sensitive landscape, offering options to adventure among the dunes, wetlands, beaches and forest.
A major project is currently underway to protect Point Betsie itself and the Lighthouse by rebuilding the seawall built in 1944, ravaged by time.
“That apron keeps it in place and is what makes the lighthouse so beautiful. On the point, it’s vulnerable to erosion from hits from both the northwest and south,” Ottinger said.
The Point Betsie Preservation Project is estimated to cost as much as $9 million to complete. The State of Michigan awarded the Friends of Point Betsie Lighthouse $5.1 million for the shoreline restoration effort. Owned by Benzie County, the Board of Commissioners recently committed $250,000 to the project with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Project development is supported by the State Historic Preservation Office, Army Corp of Engineers and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. Work is expected to get underway in 2024.
Point Betsie Lighthouse’s enduring place in the cultural landscape will be celebrated on Aug. 5. The public is invited to the 1858 Exposition, joining The Friends of Point Betsie Lighthouse in commemorating the beacon’s 165th anniversary.
It’s an opportunity for visitors to walk back in time to the year the Lighthouse was constructed. The day-long event features volunteers dressed in period costumes, food and drink of the 1800s, news articles and storytelling. Family-friendly booths include knot-tying demonstrations and children’s arts and crafts. Anniversary celebrations also include a plein air painting event and photography contest.
“We exist to carry on the story and share it with everyone who comes,” Van Horn said. “We invite donations of stories and money. Every penny we get is invaluable as we attempt the stewardship of something bigger than us.”
