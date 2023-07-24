Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Attracting professional, amateur and junior riders from around the world, Traverse City Spring Horse Shows offer competition for all skill levels and more than $4 million in prize money. This year's offerings included two weeks of Major League Show Jumping CSI (Concours de Saut International) five competitions and the FEI (International Federation for Equestrian Sports) North American Youth Jumping and Dressage Championships. Pictured are participants during June's Traverse City Spring Horse Show II at Flintfields Horse Park in Williamsburg. Giddy up!
