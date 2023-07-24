Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
You may remember archery if you went to summer camp in the '90s, and it's still a thing! Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville recently hosted Total Archery Challenge, a three-day event in June that attracted nearly 2,500 participants from around the country to compete on six specially designed archery courses throughout the resort, covering a variety of skill levels and ages ranging from kids to adults. Pictured are participants during the event's final day. Just like the last day of summer camp, let's end things with a slide show!
