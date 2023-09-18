Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
The amusement park is a timeless staple of summertime Americana. Whether you’re eating an elephant ear, toting around a stuffed bear won at a game, or screaming your lungs out on a thrilling ride, not much has changed in the past few decades, and that’s the beauty. The Northwestern Michigan Fair carried on these wholesome traditions for another year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.