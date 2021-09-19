Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Summers in Northport wouldn’t be complete without Music in the Park on Friday nights. Taking place at the Marina Park, attendees set up their fold-up chairs and blankets on the lawn and enjoy a variety of free live music from regional bands.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.