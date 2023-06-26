Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer I 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Each May, Mt. Holiday attracts mountain bikers from across the land for Mud, Sweat and Beers, a charity race filled with everything the event’s name promises. Participants posed for some photos before muddying their clean cyclist apparel in the big race.
