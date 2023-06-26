Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer I 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
A celebration of “making” and Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) coalesced at MakerFest, an annual event held at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center in Traverse City. Children participated in several activities that explored STEAM subjects.
