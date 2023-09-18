Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Elk Rapids Harbor Days — a four-day festival held annually in August — had a number of activities. Families and friends gathered for rock painting, an ice cream eating contest and a Fireman’s Waterball Contest to name a few.
