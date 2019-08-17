Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Classic car owners gather with their enviable rides for Cars and Coffee at Hagerty Insurance Agency in Traverse City. The weekly social event has been held every summer since 2016 and brings together agency employees and other collector car enthusiasts.
