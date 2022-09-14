Summer is winding down but gathering outdoors to enjoy a meal or drink doesn’t have to end, especially as fall colors begin to bloom.
Thanks, in part to the pandemic, dining outside has a whole new meaning for all seasons of the year.
Not only did businesses gear up to create more outdoor spaces in the past few years, homeowners did as well. According to Forbes magazine, 78 percent of people surveyed reported they upgraded their outdoor living areas in 2020.
We spoke with two couples in Traverse City who made their outdoor living spaces more expansive as their families grew, and in the process, created wonderful spaces that can be used year-round.
Couple finds solace in upgraded backyard
Mary Jo Sleder and Rick Meyer live in the Traverse City house where Mary Jo grew up. During their 27-year marriage, they lived in a number of homes in the area. When they moved into her family home, they renovated it and made it their own.
Rick is a builder with a great eye for design, and both enjoy cooking and entertaining. They needed room to host dinners for their extended family and opened up the main room to create a dining space that is surrounded on three sides by windows looking out into the patio and garden. It is a beautiful way to bring the outdoors inside.
The patio got a lot of attention as well. They replaced the decking and built a larger patio with different seating and play areas, shaped to take in the features of the surrounding landscape.
A small waterfall and pond sits on one side of the patio, complete with cattails. On the other side, deer wander into the yard from a grove of trees, making it feel like you’re not in town. In the back, there’s a large grass lawn for yard games or for simply running around. A sandbox sits in one corner, filled with toys for their four young grandchildren.
On the patio sits a large dining table conveniently located near the house, and on the far end of the patio, a fireplace beckons you to come sit in the perfectly appointed outdoor living room that faces it.
Rick designed the majestic stone fireplace and pizza oven, creating a striking focal point. They have a gas grill for cooking, and a portable heater to help take the chill out on fall evenings. Rick and Mary Jo store extra chairs, banquet tables and tents in a shed for hosting larger gatherings. Mary Jo’s mother, Doris Sleder, had devised benches with pots for her beloved geraniums, and Mary Jo continues the tradition with large pots she places around the patio to honor her mother.
They enjoy watching their grandchildren play on the property. They’re still quite young, and the patio and yard are perfect places for adventures. “They take their bikes… and just motor all around here,” Mary Jo said.
While they still host pizza parties for friends, more often than not, it is family that comes over. As her mom used to say, “It was always about the kids.”
Fairies, berries and succulents adorn TC couples’ outdoor space
The other couple we spoke to was Joanne and Joe McGurn who live on a quiet street near Willow Hill School. They moved into the 100-year-old cottage 39 years ago, and the house has seen a number of expansions and remodeling as their family grew.
The latest included an upgraded kitchen where Joe’s skill in finish work is apparent. The interior is full of color, art and cozy spaces.
The McGurns spoke about the challenges they faced working on the outdoor spaces as there were many shade trees and deer. Fencing the back and side yards made a difference, as well as removing enough trees to make way for more sun and usable space.
Perennials and some annuals, as well as flowering shrubs, create “seasons of color, like the purple phase of spring with allium and forget me nots,” said Joanne. Joe built the gates to enter the backyard, and they are beautiful works of art.
The space in the back of the house holds a deck on the upper level ringed in lights above for the dining table. Take a step down to the patio and sit at the fire pit, which is divided from the house by a line of planter boxes filled with flowers.
More recently, they extended the patio to make room for a pretty garden house that looks like a mini greenhouse.
“The garden house was our COVID gift to ourselves,” Joe said. “We can sit out here in the wintertime with a space heater.”
The garden house accommodates four chairs around the table in the winter so friends can join them. When the growing season begins, seating is reduced to two and they share the space with heat loving tomato plants. There is a solar powered light fixture and a side table holding a fairy house, made by Joe.
In 2017, Joe made his first fairy house for Joanne as a Christmas present. He has made six since and they are exquisite. Made by hand from wood, stone and glass, he not only builds the miniature houses but also the furniture inside. Their granddaughters love to redecorate when they come to visit.
Joe and Joanne raised their two children at their home. Both are grown and married now, and their son and his family live in Traverse City. They have three girls who attend Willow Hill school, and along the path that leads to school, the girls have stationed numerous fairies.
Additionally, in the backyard there’s a metal sculpture named Ruby that shows off her crazy “hair.” The top of Ruby’s head is a planter, and the McGurns plant different succulents every year to give her a new look.
The McGurns are also part of a supper club that meets regularly, and when COVID restrictions were first relaxed, they hosted the group with socially distanced seating.
The silver lining of the past few years has been a renewed appreciation for outdoor spaces. Happily, this new norm is still going strong, and the creativity shown in finding ways to expand outdoor living and dining seems boundless.
