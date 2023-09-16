Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Glacial Hills Natural Area rising above the village of Bellaire provides around 30 miles of trails that offer outstanding mountain biking and hiking opportunities, especially during the upcoming fall season.
Mountain bike trails in the area are considered some of the best in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, and the trails also lead to some great fall overlooks for hikers. The nearly 700-acre natural area is laid out to offer a variety of options for longer or shorter rides and hikes, allowing you to choose an outing that fits your abilities and time schedule.
Most of the trail system located within the forested hills doesn’t offer long range views of the countryside surrounding the village, but a couple of shorter hikes I describe lead to nice overlooks. Mountain bikers access many limited overlooks of deep valleys and steep drop offs as they negotiate small climbs and switchbacks along the trails leading up into the hills.
There are two trailheads just north of the village located on Orchard Hills and Vandermark Roads and another west of Bellaire off of Eckhardt Road. Trail maps are posted at each trailhead and at each intersection offering alternative routes to follow with mileages listed between signposts. The trails aren’t strenuous hiking or riding as they snake up the hills, but you are climbing. Take your time and enjoy the eye-catching, colorful woodland scenery. It’s breathtaking in more ways than one.
At times you can look down as you are hiking or riding the upper trails and catch glimpses of sections of the trail below. The topography allows trails to be in close proximity without being on top of each other. Hiking along the upper sections reminds me of hiking in the foothills of the Appalachians as you look out across glacially created tall hills and deep valleys.
It’s really more than a delightful trail system. It also preserves a slice of northern Michigan that the last glacier carved out of the land around 11,000 years ago. It will allow future generations to continue to enjoy this special place.
Here are a couple of hikes that lead to some excellent color overlooks. Mountain bikers can also access these points.
Orchard Hills trailhead
The first hike from the Orchard Hills trailhead is a 2.5 mile loop hike to what I consider one of the best overlooks along the trail system. From the trailhead, follow the signposts from 70 through post 76, as you pass over The Crown, which is considered the highest point on the trail system. Continue to head towards post 77, but in about a quarter-mile you come to an unmarked trail heading off to the left. It leads quickly over to a flat open area on the hill where rock debris has been piled. Looking over the debris to the east an eye-candy view opens on a valley below and a distant wooded ridge. It’s a panoramic vista anytime of year, but in October it can be exceptional. To return head back to post 76, over to post 71 and the trailhead.
Eckhardt Road trailhead
The second hike is from the Eckhardt Road trailhead. A shorter hike of around 1.5 miles, and offers exceptional color viewing along much of the outing. From the trailhead head over to post 7 and 8, then over to post 13. From there head over to post 17, which is a nice trek through the woods. A marker points to an overlook on an out-and-back trail. A bench on a knoll looks over a descending pasture, colorful woodlands below and a sliver of Lake Bellaire — a colorful panorama in fall. Head back to post 17 through 15 and back down to post 7 and trailhead. Between post 16 and 15 open areas are lined with beautiful colorful woodlands. It’s also an area where deer are sometimes spotted munching in the meadow-like field.
Glacial Hills is managed by Friends of Glacial Hills and owned by Antrim County, Forest Home Township and the Village of Bellaire.
