In northern Michigan fall colors and a river paddle go together like ice cream and a waffle cone. Each one is good, but put them together and they create an exquisite combination. Rivers enhance fall colors.
Take a sunny day on the water and add the tint of fall color. The river often reflects and enhances colorful trees creating a beautiful double image. A fall paddle is a relaxing way to kick back and enjoy the kaleidoscope as you float downstream.
It’s a chance for people of all ages to experience Michigan’s natural beauty up close with a different kind of fall tour that won’t have you contending with large groups of “leaf peepers” for that perfect picture. Another plus, fall lingers longer into the season along river valleys allowing more time to plan a tour.
We have an abundance of rivers for float trips in northwest lower Michigan, but not that many offer banks lined with hardwood forests. A lot are covered thick in cedars and tag alders and yield little views beyond the shoreline, especially fall color. You can’t go wrong with these float trips on two of our more popular area rivers, the Au Sable and Manistee.
The Au Sable is known for its gentle current, clean water and lovely north woods setting. Often crowded with paddlers and fishers during summer, fall finds the waterway less crowded. You’ll probably see more waterfowl than people.
The river starts out narrow in Grayling, where the liveries are concentrated, but quickly widens as the East Branch joins the main river before crossing under I-75. Cottages become less frequent and the shoreline alternates between high and low banks with lots of hardwoods for color. Popular float trips from Grayling: Burton’s Landing, about five miles and a two hour float; Keystone, an eight-mile three hour trip; and Stephan Bridge, the longest float at 11 miles is around a four-and-half hour paddle.
Three liveries located within the village, Brochers Outfitters, Penrod’s Canoe and Kayak Livery, and Carlisle Canoe Livery, all rent canoes and kayaks, and most offer a spotting service if you have your own equipment. They will let you launch from their site and spot your vehicle at the take-out. It’s the easiest river to set up trips on.
The Manistee River, a designated National Wild and Scenic River, is one of the longest rivers in Michigan at 163 miles and offers many paddling opportunities along its length. It flows through a lot of hardwood forests, and because it is a wide river through the most colorful sections it doesn’t require constant vigilance like smaller streams. You can spend more time observing the shoreline and collage of colorful trees.
The three float trips I’m recommending for fall color are between 10 and 20 miles long so you have to plan accordingly for your time on the river. As fall progresses daylight hours diminish, and you don’t want to be caught on the river in the dark. Much of it is undeveloped between the put-in and take-out.
You’ll see few cottages and the solitude is a nice change of pace from our busy world. Much of the float is through unspoiled forests where in addition to vibrant fall foliage you may spot animals, especially deer. Look for footprints along sandy shorelines. You also see old rollways along the horseshoe bends where over a century ago massive amounts of logs were dropped into the river to be floated downstream to sawmills. The scars still remain. It’s a good reminder of how we can impact the landscape, and how long it takes to heal.
The first float trip is from the put-in at the M-66 bridge where it crosses the river down to Lucas Landing where the road crosses. It’s about an 11-mile float, which will take you approximately four-and-half hours. It’s scenic with alternating high bluffs and lowlands that allow the forest to come right down to the river. It allows trees to hang out over the river providing brilliant colorful reflections. It’s not a long drive between the put-in and take-out if you want to spot vehicles. Chippewa Landing Canoeing also services this portion of the Manistee offering rentals and spotting.
The second float trip is between the roadside park on the north side of the U.S. 131 bridge as it crosses the river and Baxter Bridge, south of Kingsley on 31 Road. It’s about a 10-mile, four hour float.
The third float trip is 20 miles from Baxter Bridge to Harvey Bridge, which is near Mesick. It offers beautiful, unspoiled scenery with no sign of civilization. Because of its length, it’s an arduous full day of six to seven hours of paddling depending on how fast you paddle and number of stops along the way. Chippewa Landing Canoeing offers service for the U.S. 131 to Baxter Bridge, but no livery services for this longer trip.
Both sections snake through a long wide valley often rimmed by high sandy bluffs and an ever present hardwood forest that offers breathtaking shades of fall color. The river is wide with an easy flowing current that allows for plenty of leaf peeping. The reflections of fall color in the deeper, slower pools along the river can be brilliant; a double-down view.
If you are not up for a longer river paddle I can recommend an easy float on nearby Lake Dubonet, which also offers breathtaking fall colors along its shoreline. You may be lucky enough to spot the eagles that nest along the north shore away from the campground and put-in.
You can stay out for as long as you like. And, you don’t have to worry about spotting cars or renting a canoe or kayak. It’s a nice, quick alternative to a river paddle to view fall colors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.