There’s nothing better than a summer hike along one of our many beautiful rivers in northwestern Lower Michigan, and the Silver Creek Pathway on a warm sunny day provides one of the nicest. Overlooking a portion of the scenic Pine River it meanders along both sides of the river forming a nice loop hike between the river’s Silver Creek Campground and Lincoln Bridge Campground to the north.
It’s become one of my favorite river hikes around our region. The hike isn’t long, around five miles with some moderate climbing at times. The trail flows up and down high ridges along the east side of the river, which runs north and south through this section. Coming back on the west side you hike down alongside the river, which is just a few feet away. You can sometimes see nice size trout hovering in the swift river current. It’s one of the most popular trout fishing streams in lower Michigan.
The loop hike became a reality 35 years ago in 1988 when the bridge span at Silver Creek Campground was installed over the Pine. The 80-foot span that crosses the river at Lincoln Bridge Campground was placed in 1985 to create a snowmobile crossing of the river, but today serves a dual purpose for hikers as well as ORVs. Prior to that it was just an out-and-back trail that was first built between the two campgrounds along the east side of the Pine in the late 1970s.
I’ve hiked several other river trails over the years, but this one gets you up close to the Pine for about a mile along the west side trail and you are again close at the Lincoln Bridge crossing. Scenic views of long stretches of river from atop the ridges on the eastern side ridges offer many more river views. It’s arguably one of the finest river hikes in our region.
Fishers on an early morning hike will often be plying the waters with flies around bends in the river hoping to hook a rainbow trout. It’s considered one of the top fly fishing rivers in Michigan.This section is also popular with kayakers that you often see bobbing down the river in light rapids.
The last time I hiked the Silver Creek Trail I sat on a bluff as I watched a bald eagle in a tree on the other side of the river, which was slightly below me. Its white head kept sweeping back and forth when the big bird suddenly took flight, swooping down along the river than peeling away following the river corridor. I assume it saw a lunch opportunity.
I like to hike the pathway from south to north along the east side of the river starting at the Silver Creek Campground. It’s the main trailhead, which is well marked within the campground. It’s located just north of Luther on State Road. The trail quickly crosses Silver Creek just before it enters the Pine River and another little feeder stream on footbridges. It than climbs a steep bluff for your first of many jaw-dropping river views over the next couple of miles.
Crossing the trestle bridge at Lincoln Bridge Campground you get a nice long look both upstream and downstream of the Pine. Continue ahead on the two-track, which is posted as the Irons Snowmobile Trail. The marked pathway quickly veers south off the two-track into the woods. Within a half-mile you cross over another small feeder stream on a footbridge. In slightly less than a half-mile the trail will get close to the river and remain that way for close to a mile, often right alongside it.
Over the last .6-mile the trail climbs a small bluff and hugs it for about a quarter-mile, passing through a red-pine plantation. It then drops off the bluff, crosses another feeder stream, and you can see the Silver Creek Bridge. Your vehicle should be just ahead in the campground where you parked to start your hike. This is also a great hike for the fall season when all the hardwoods along the river don their fall colors.
