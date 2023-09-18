Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Celia Fransted’s campfire-cooked chicken was good, alright, mighty good.
And even as she held tight with both hands to the crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside piece of golden chicken that her dad, Nick Fransted, had just cooked over a campfire, the 11-year-old youngster still managed to point two thumbs skyward when asked how it tasted.
Two thumbs up, it just doesn’t get much better than that, can it? Well, in the Fransted family, apparently cooking over a campfire can get better.
When asked what her favorite campfire-cooked meal of all time is, Celia smiled, swallowed her bite of chicken and pointed to her grandpa, who was standing nearby.
“(Grandpa’s) breakfast hash,”she said. “That’s my favorite campfire food — it’s tasty and awesome and it’s just made with love.”
“Yes, it is good,” Nick said of his father’s breakfast specialty.
The Fransteds and 14 family members from Brighton, Howard City and more, circled their proverbial wagons — modern-day travel trailers with full amenities — at the Interlochen State Park in early August. And though they could have prepared the vacation meals over electric hot plates and stoves, they opted to cook all their meals — breakfast, lunch, dinner and all snacks between — just as they always do, over a campfire.
In fact, their campfire cooking is something they enjoy doing all year and with the kaleidoscope season that will be autumn preparing to raise its colorful curtain, they’ll be cooking their meals in the days and weeks to come in the same fashion.
“When we go camping we always cook over a campfire, doesn’t matter what time of the year it is,” said Nick, who grew up to become an Eagle Scout who’s enjoyed a keen kinsmanship with the outdoors ever since. “My dad was my scout leader and he taught me so much, especially about the outdoors. I still love scouting.”
Geoff List, Wayne’s brother-in-law, said “we never go hungry” whenever the family goes camping.
“He (Nick) is definitely a connoisseur of cooking over campfires,” Geoff said, laughing. “He can cook anything and everything over a campfire, even a pineapple upside-down cake.”
While other families who were camping throughout the popular state park were roasting marshmallows, making S’mores and cooking hot dogs over their campfires, the Fransted campsite was chowing down in five-star menu style — roasted chicken, potatoes, gravy, fresh cooked green beans and more.
“Everything gets cooked over the campfire, even pizza,” said Nick. “Popcorn, baked beans, soup, everything.”
As Wayne watched his son continue to cook and serve their evening meal, the family patriarch said he’d happily share his recipe for corned beef hash that his granddaughter is so fond of. Holding a heavy frying pan that was bigger than a banjo, he said, “... (for this family), you take five pounds of potatoes, two pounds of onions, dice ‘em all up an stir ‘em in with a couple sticks of butter and some ‘special’ spices from home and you just let it cook over the fire, nice ‘n slow.”
Once that is done, he said, “... you push the hash off to one side of the frying pan and cook eggs for everyone — made to order, of course.”
Pausing, he grinned and added: “Made to order is ‘over easy.’”
Celia, who was seated at a picnic table nearby, overheard her grandpa and shook her head from side-to-side in a truth-telling “no” manner — she orders her eggs a different way.
A few minutes later Wayne carefully blew puffs of air down through a long black tube into the bed of the campfire’s embers to exaggerate its heat base. After he did that, he went on to recall when he and his wife, Sue, were married 45 years ago.
“We lived in a pop-up camper (for a while), so yeah, we started out cooking our meals over a campfire,” he said as he turned to his wife and asked, “Remember?”
Sue smiled, and nodded her head with approval.
As Nick stood over his campfire, turning the pieces of chicken when they needed to be turned, he surveyed the campsite.
“The cooking is just part of it,” he said. “Sitting around a campfire as a family and just talking… it just doesn’t get any better than that.”
