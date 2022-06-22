The Cut
by John Wemlinger
1871—Manistee County, Michigan: Big Lumber and homesteaders are feuding. Two young lovers are caught in the middle, until the forces of nature change everything. Alvin Price and Lydia Cockrum literally bump into one another in the summer of 1870 and fall in love. But love is seldom without its struggles. Alvin is a farmer, and Lydia is the privileged daughter of an engineer aligned with northern Michigan’s powerful lumber industry. The Cut tells the story of the two interests at odds over a dam powering a sawmill. The problem: the dam floods out hundreds of acres of farmland. The Cut follows the plight of the local farmers through the eyes of their reluctant leader as he fights for his family, friends and love. It is a beautiful story of Michiganders’ perseverance woven into Michigan’s history.
Beyond Books: Stories of Traverse Area Libraries 1860-2020
by Heather Shumaker
The story of the development of libraries in the Grand Traverse area begins with the very early Traverse Township Library and the 1869 formation of the Ladies Library Association. Eventually the Carnegie Library on 6th Street was built to house a growing public library. We discovered that the story of library development, at least in our area, was political, sometimes controversial, and even in some cases very dramatic — with fights over where libraries should be located. More recently, local libraries needed to reinvent themselves to provide services during the pandemic. Included are historic photographs and local Traverse City history; an additional feature is an essay, “The Living Library,” by Native American elder Hank Bailey. The history is presented in a lively narrative based on interviews by author Heather Shumaker, along with many historical documents.
My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan
Images by John Russell
For more than five decades, John Russell has worked in journalism throughout northern Michigan, capturing spectacular images of blizzards, fires, floods, ice-boating races, Coast Guard rescues, natural wonders, national celebrities, local heroes and record-breaking moments in sports. My Office Today captures his “best of” photo collection and the personal stories behind them.
Chevy in the Hole
by Kelsey Ronan
In the opening pages of Chevy in the Hole, August “Gus” Molloy has just overdosed in a bathroom stall of the Detroit farm-to-table restaurant where he works. Shortly after, he packs it in and returns home to his family in Flint. This latest slip and recommitment to sobriety doesn’t feel too terribly different from the others, until Gus meets Monae, an urban farmer trying to coax a tenuous rebirth from the city’s damaged land. Through her eyes, he sees what might be possible in a city everyone else seems to have forgotten or, worse, given up on. But as they begin dreaming up an oasis together, even the most essential resources can’t be counted on. Woven throughout their story are the stories of their families, Gus’s white and Monae’s Black. A novel about the things that change over time and the things that don’t, Chevy in the Hole reminds us again and again what people need from one another and from the city they call home.
Early Morning Riser
by Katherine Heiny
Twenty-six-year-old elementary teacher, Jane, meets, Duncan, in his early 40s, within the first month of relocating for her new job when he arrives at her home after she locked herself out. Jane falls in love with Duncan easily. He is charming, good-natured, and handsome but unfortunately, he has also slept with nearly every woman in Boyne City, Michigan. Jane sees Duncan’s old girlfriends everywhere–at restaurants, at the grocery store, even three towns away. While Jane may be able to come to terms with dating the world’s most prolific seducers of women, she wishes she did not have to share him quite so widely. But any notion Jane had of love and marriage changes with one terrible car crash. Soon Jane’s life is permanently intertwined with Duncan’s, his ex-wife Aggie, and his co-worker Jimmy, and Jane knows she will never have Duncan to herself. But could it be possible that a deeper kind of happiness is right in front of Jane’s eyes?
Book Lovers
by Emily Henry
Nora Stephens’ life is books — she’s read them all — and she is not that type of heroine. Not the plucky one, not the laidback dream girl and especially not the sweetheart. In fact, the only people Nora is a heroine for are her clients, for whom she lands enormous deals as a cutthroat literary agent, and her beloved little sister Libby. Which is why she agrees to go to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina for the month of August when Libby begs her for a sisters’ trip away — with visions of a small town transformation for Nora. But instead of picnics in meadows, or run-ins with a handsome country doctor or bulging-forearmed bartender, Nora keeps bumping into Charlie Lastra, a bookish brooding editor from back in the city. If Nora knows she’s not an ideal heroine, Charlie knows he’s nobody’s hero, but as they are thrown together again and again — in a series of coincidences no editor worth their salt would allow — what they discover might just unravel the carefully crafted stories they’ve written about themselves.
The Secret of Snow
by Viola Shipman
Sonny Dunes, a SoCal meteorologist who knows only sunshine and 72-degree days, is being replaced by an AI meteorologist, which the youthful station manager reasons “will never age, gain weight or renegotiate its contract.” The only station willing to give the 50-year-old another shot is one in a famously nontropical place — her northern Michigan hometown. To distract herself from the unwelcome memories, Sonny decides to throw herself headfirst into all things winter to woo viewers and reclaim her success. From sledding and ice fishing to skiing and winter festivals, the merrymaking culminates with the town’s famed Winter Ice Sculpture Contest. Running the events is a widowed father and chamber of commerce director, whose genuine love of Michigan, winter and Sonny just might thaw her heart and restart her life in a way she never could have predicted.
The Turtle of Michigan
by Naomi Shihab Nye
Aref Al-Amri has finally packed his suitcase and is journeying from Oman in the Middle East to Michigan in this charming follow-up to Nye’s The Turtle of Oman. As it turns out, flying is thrilling for Aref, though the journey is long. When they get to Michigan, they settle into their small apartment, and Aref’s parents attend classes at the university while he starts third grade at a diverse new school that reminds him of his old one. Aref enthusiastically savors the sights, sounds and scents of Michigan, especially the deciduous trees, small turtles, and snow — so different from Oman’s palm trees, large turtles and desert. Gradually Aref’s fear of feeling strange in Ann Arbor dissipates, but he still misses Sidi, who’s not doing well without his grandson. If only Sidi could overcome his fear of new things and come visit.
