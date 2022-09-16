Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2022 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Magic Season: A Son’s Story
By Wade Rouse
Before his success in public relations, his loving marriage and his storied writing career under the pen name Viola Shipman, Wade Rouse was simply Ted Rouse’s son. A queer kid in a conservative Ozark community, Wade struggled at a young age to garner his father’s approval and find his voice. For his part, Ted was a hard-lined engineer, offering little emotional support or encouragement. But Wade and Ted had one thing in common: an undying love of the St. Louis Cardinals. When his father’s health takes a turn for the worst, Wade returns to southwest Missouri to share one final season with his father. As the Cards race towards a dramatic pennant race, Wade and his father begin to open up in a way they never thought possible. Together, inning by inning during their own magic season, they’ll move towards forgiveness, reconciliation and peace.
Great Lakes for Sale (Updated Edition)
By Dave Dempsey
“Lake Michigan may be coming to Idaho.”
That’s what an Idaho radio commentator said in June 2021. Holding approximately 20 percent of the world’s surface freshwater, the Great Lakes are once again a target for the drought-ridden West, which is facing climate change, massive fires and shrinking water supplies. And in a potentially far bigger threat, Wall Street is creating markets that could lead to the trading of freshwaters as a commodity like corn or oil. The Great Lakes are in danger of becoming privately exploited on a large scale by those who have priorities other than stewardship. Dempsey offers surprising, even controversial, ideas on how to prevent the fulfillment of this nightmare scenario. They include an attack on water commercialization, curbing abuse of the Great Lakes Compact, and devising plans for limited sharing of the Great Lakes to forestall humanitarian disasters. If the Great Lakes are to remain great, new thinking and action will be required.
Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons
By Jerry Dennis, cover art by Glenn Wolff
Northern Michigan is a place, like all places, in change. And yet the essence of this region, known to many as simply “Up North,” has proved remarkably perennial. Millions of acres of state and national forests and other public lands remain intact. Small towns peppered across the rural countryside have changed little over the decades, pushing back the machinery of progress with the help of dedicated land conservancies, conservation organizations and other advocacy groups.
This new collection from celebrated nature writer Jerry Dennis, captures its author’s lifelong journey to better know this place he calls home by exploring it in every season, in every kind of weather, on foot, on bicycle, in canoes and cars. The essays in this book are more than an homage to a particular region, its people and its natural wonders. They are a reflection on the Up North that can only be experienced through your feet and fingertips, through your ears, mouth, and nose — the Up North that makes its way into your bones as surely as sand makes its way into wood grain.
Em’s Awful Gook Fortune
By Marcie Maxfield
Set against the backdrop of the expat lifestyle, Em’s Awful Good Fortune is about marriage — love and family, work and compromise, betrayal and heartbreak, resentment and resolution. Weaving back and forth in time and between cities and countries, Em’s booming voice — fierce, funny and relatable — is the engine that drives this story. Paris, Tokyo, Shanghai, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seoul — Em stomps her way around the world on the personal journey to reimagine and reclaim her voice. True to life, this is a disorderly journey — one that ultimately leads to a new understanding of partnership and the complexity of relationships.
The Edge of Summer
By Viola Shipman
Set along the sparkling shores of Lake Michigan, where a woman searches for clues to her secretive mother’s past. Devastated by the sudden death of her mother — a quiet, loving and intensely private Southern seamstress called Miss Mabel who overflowed with pearls of Ozarks wisdom but never spoke of her own family — Sutton Douglas makes the impulsive decision to pack up and head north to the Michigan resort town where she believes she’ll find answers to the lifelong questions she’s had about not only her mother’s past but also her own place in the world.
Recalling Miss Mabel’s sewing notions that were her childhood toys, Sutton buys a collection of buttons at an estate sale from Bonnie Lyons, the imposing matriarch of the lakeside community. Propelled by a handful of trinkets left behind by her mother and glimpses into the history of the magical lakeshore town, Sutton becomes tantalized by the possibility that Bonnie is the grandmother she never knew. But is she? As Sutton cautiously befriends Bonnie and is taken into her confidence, she begins to uncover the secrets about her family that Miss Mabel so carefully hid, and about the role that Sutton herself unwittingly played in it all.
Bet on You: How to Win with Risk
By Angie Morgan and Courtney Lynch
Angie Morgan and Courtney Lynch reveal hard-earned, real-world insights that will help you realize your potential by enacting risk in ways most meaningful to you. This book is designed to help you understand the most common missing ingredient to a life well lived, one where you experience less stress, more success and more joy. Too many leaders struggle with unnecessary drama, angst, frustration, and lost happiness by not recognizing their true talents and, instead, defaulting to the play-it-safe mode they were raised to embrace. The good news is that there’s a way to counter our safety bias and build the bridge between where you are and where you want to be.
Summer Call: A Michigan Day
By Amber Lynn Hellewell,
Illustrated by Gretchen Ellen Powers
Recalling summers Up North in Michigan is a very special kind of nostalgia and this picture book written and illustrated by two Michigan authors evokes every memory of every “Up North” summer place visited as a child. Told in sweet lyrical vignettes, Summer’s Call captures that timeless Michigan summer feeling as it follows a family of four from sunrise to sunset. Summer in Michigan isn’t just a season, it’s a call that must be answered. At the end of the store is an art activity that invites the reader to capture their summer memories.
Biggie and Birdie are different (So What)
By K.B. Brege, illustrated by D. Brege
Another delightful Biggie and Birdie story. A Bigfoot (Biggie) sees a sassy little robin (Birdie) and wants to be friends — but she has no interest because they are just too different. He likes pizza, she likes worms, he’s big and hairy and she’s little and feathered. But Biggie is determined. With humor and heart, he sets out to prove just how alike they really are. He shows that on the inside they’re the same, they both have hearts and brains and feelings — and that’s all that matters. So then, yes, they can be friends.
