Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Joelle Mabey paused for just a second and asked if she could “have a minute to think about that one.”
The Visitor Information Specialist for Traverse City Tourism, Mabey really didn’t need to take long. In fact, after just a few seconds, she began to answer the question “whether for swimming, boating, fishing or whatever, what would you say are some of the more popular inland lakes located in northern Michigan?”
In an area — in a state, really — that makes international headlines for its Great Lakes and their pristine beaches and recreational calling cards, it can’t be forgotten just how important and appreciated all those smaller inland lakes — those guppy-sized ones — are to the state’s identity and economy, too.
Great Lakes and guppy lakes, that’s Michigan, five of the former — four of which touch the shores of the Mitten state — and thousands upon thousands of the latter.
“Well, there’s Boardman Lake (Grand Traverse County),” said Mabey, “and of course there’s Elk Lake (Antrim County), too.”
Pausing ever-so briefly once again, Mabey settled in and sat back as her memory unleashed a long list of inland lakes that are popular year-round destinations for locals and visitors, alike. After all, where summer has swimming and boating, winter has ice fishing and ice skating.
“We can’t forget about Crystal Lake (Benzie County),” she said. “There’s Torch Lake (Antrim County), Platte Lake (Benzie County), Long Lake (Grand Traverse County), Duck Lake at Interlochen (Grand Traverse County) and Skegemog Lake (part of Chain-o-Lakes, Antrim County).”
Mabey, paced by a bubbly personality and enthusiastic memory, probably could have kept going, but she had made her point: for all the headlines the Great Lakes get, especially Lake Michigan, these little so-called guppy lakes are newsworthy and vacation worthy in their own right.
Two such lakes — Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell — are located in Wexford County and are connected by the 150-year-old Clam Lake Canal, which was featured many decades ago in Ripley’s Believe it or Not because when the two lakes freeze over, the canal does not, and when the canal freezes over, at least one of the lakes has open water. Both lakes are known for their beaches, fishing, pleasure boating and more.
Over the Memorial Day weekend when temperatures soared into the low and mid 80s, Carrie DeGown of Cadillac sat on the beach in the Hemlock Park along Lake Cadillac’s eastern shoreline in Wexford County.
“I rode my bicycle down here,” she said. “There probably aren’t a whole lot of lakes that are located right in town and where you can ride your bike to to get to the beach.
“I’ve visited a lot of beaches — of course I like to go over to Lake Michigan and Frankfort — but as far as I’m concerned this is a good as it can get. It’s a nice park and a nice beach and yes, it does get busy in the summer, but that’s okay. You just move over and make room for others.”
So, back to the beginning, why did Mabey pause a tad bit when asked to pick out a few popular inland lakes? Well, perhaps it’s because Michigan is dotted with over 62,700 such lakes — some big, some small — with over 11,000 of those lakes being five acres or larger.
Torch Lake in Antrim County, one of the many she mentioned, has long been recognized as one of the most mesmerizing bodies of water in all the world and often draws comparisons to having Caribbean-like waters. A few years back National Geographic declared it was “the third most beautiful lake in the world.” It is also the deepest of all Michigan inland lakes with an average depth of about 111 feet and a deepest portion that is about 300 feet, depending on what reference source you defer to, and it is the longest inland lake in the state at nearly 19 miles long. From shore to shore, Torch Lake covers an area of 29-square miles.
Another mid-state lake that also is recognized as one of the most beautiful anywhere is Higgins Lake (Roscommon County), a 9,900-acre lake that also has crystal clear waters. Houghton Lake, located just a tall tree’s shadow away from Higgins Lake, is the largest inland lake in Michigan covering over 20,000 acres of water and with over 30 miles of shoreline.
Other popular lakes in northwestern Michigan include Glen Lake and Lake Leelanau (both in Leelanau County); Lake Ann (Benzie County); Lake Missaukee (Missaukee County); Lake Charlevoix (Charlevoix County); and hundreds of others.
According to Pure Michigan — the official advertising and marketing voice of the state designed to promote travel and tourism — two of the more desirable inland lakes in Northwest Michigan include the aforementioned Lake Charlevoix and Torch Lake
About Lake Charlevoix and its surrounding area Pure Michigan wrote, in part: “Lovers of literature need stop at Horton Bay, site of Ernest Hemingway’s childhood summer vacations and location for many of his ‘Up in Michigan’ stories.”
And about Torch Lake it wrote: “There’s something for everyone at Torch Lake. Sociable boaters love gathering on the sand bars to the south where a local pizza place will even deliver to your boat.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.