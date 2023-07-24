Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Names: Chris and Victoria Mekas
Business: Chris, and his wife Victoria, run four businesses: Victoria’s Floral Design, Perks of Frankfort (formerly Petals and Perks), Lynn and Perin Mercantile, and Hill Top Soda Shoppe.
Chris’ Background in the food industry: My dad grew up in the restaurant industry. He was born in Detroit above a bar that his dad managed, and they were first generation over here from Greece. As he went through life, he and my mom, they had a few restaurants and donut shops. It’s always been something I’ve seen, ever since I could walk. [...] When I moved up to Traverse City, it was December of 1999. I was living on my own, and I had to cook. The Food Network became a thing — watching Food Network and just learning off of that. [...] I enjoyed eating what I made; if you can control all the aspects of it, you can create a good product that you’ll want to eat, and that other people will hopefully want to eat.
What they want customers to experience: We try to create things that remind you of being at home or at Grandma’s house. We want people to enjoy what they’re doing and what they’re having. If you go to Petals and Perks, we have about 3 vignettes of sitting areas — you can sit in a living room setting; we have a dining room setting on antique tables and chairs, and we have another lounge-type setting. It’s just comfortable. That’s along with great gourmet coffee provided by Higher Grounds, and homemade baked goods and soups.
About Hill Top Soda Shoppe: The ice cream shop was (opened in) 2005. We wanted to make a product that you just can’t get anywhere. We partnered with a dairy in New Era. They’ve been providing us with rBST-free dairy, sweetened with real sugar, before it was cool to be doing that. [...] We use local fruits when available, and we chop our Oreos onsite. We saute pecans in real butter. The chocolate, our own recipe of chocolate — it’s not like any chocolate you’ve ever had. It’s luxurious. It’s not super sweet — it’s just a good, pleasant dark chocolate flavor.
The importance of local ingredients: When we opened Hill Top, we tried to use as much from Michigan and as much local as possible. Sometimes it’s not cost-effective, or (unavailable) — you know, pineapple doesn’t come from Michigan. But we try to use local families and friends that we have acquired throughout the years — we have cherries from the Putney farm, and Vickie, my wife, grew up with them.
About Perks of Frankfort (formerly Petals and Perks): Petals and Perks — we opened in 2013. [...] The name Petals and Perks came up because we were going to do coffee and flowers there — after a year of lackluster flower sales, we pulled the plug on that, but kept pushing the coffee. We had a great gal who helped us spearhead it — especially the baking. She did everything from scratch. She retired from the bookstore, Borders, and came to work with us. She worked with us for a good six to eight years, spearheading the baked goods and soups.
About Lynn & Perin Mercantile: It’s our gourmet grocery that we opened in 2015. [...] We love cooking, so we opened this as our pantry away from home. We have 250 different spices; we probably have twenty or thirty balsamic vinegars, and ten to twenty olive oils. Bulk coffee, jams, preserves, a big supply of hot sauces. Beer and wine, mostly craft beers, mostly from Michigan.
How the Mekases give back: In our second year open (at Petals and Perks), about 2015 or so, we started a Thanksgiving supper. We were baking everything, and roasting everything in the pig roaster. [...] We were going through 55 plates. In COVID, we doubled that to 100. This past year, we did 140. That’s what we’ve been wanting to do — reach that many people. Unfortunately, there’s that many people that need to be reached.
Favorite thing about their work: Interacting with the public. At Hill Top Soda Shoppe, ever since day one, we’d be up there, scooping ice cream, talking to the people, just creating a relationship, and having a great rapport with the customer base. At Petals and Perks, we have a crew of gentlemen who come in every morning at 7 or 6:45ish who sit there for two hours, drink coffee, and solve the world’s problems. Just to listen — you learn so much.
