Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Name: Jenni Scott
Business: Lil Bo, owner/operator
Background in the food industry: “I got started in the restaurant world when I was thirteen years old. (...) I started at the front of the house, busing tables, and went to waiting tables, bartending. Then in my early 20s, I wanted to go into the culinary world and worked at a variety of different places that would teach me different things — from higher-end to bigger batch cooking.” Jenni also formerly ran the popular food truck, Betty’s Hot Dish, for eight years.
What she loves about cooking: “I just got bit by the restaurant bug. Some of us do, and it just sticks with you. You just fall in love with the industry. I think it’s something about the busyness, and the noise. (...) It’s always something where you can be challenging yourself.”
Transitioning from food truck life to a restaurant: “As much as I love the food truck life, it’s exhausting. There’s only so many years you’re going to be able to keep up with that. So, when Lil Bo went up for sale and it seemed like it was real, I talked to my family about it.” Jenni bought the restaurant in 2021.
Motivations for buying Lil Bo: “I wasn’t necessarily looking for a brick and mortar at the time, but it was the right one. It’s such a part of Traverse City; it’s the second-oldest bar in Traverse City, next to Sleder’s, where I also used to work. (...) I think as much as Traverse City’s grown, we all still need that neighborhood bar to go hang out in, or grab a bite to eat with the family, or play a game of pool. I was very interested in preserving that.”
Her favorite part about the new Lil Bo: “I used to go to Bo’s back when I was just starting out in the cooking world. And we’d all get out of work, sweaty and hot from the day, in our chef’s coats, and have a couple of beers and some good times. It’s really fun for me to see that happening again here.”
Popular menu items at Lil Bo: “The chicken tenders are a hit. We do everything homemade for them. They’re marinated or brined overnight. We do them three different ways. We have a buttermilk, a pickle tender, and a hot sauce tender. They are fresh; they’re hand-battered, and fresh fried to order. We’re always making chicken tenders. (...) Our Cowgirl Chili is a seven-time award winner. That’s from the food truck days. (...) Of course, the olive burger’s a nostalgic part of Lil Bo, and so that’s still being cooked up every day.”
Her motivation in cooking: “I think all of us live in that nostalgic state of mind, where when anything can remind you of what Grandma made, it makes you feel good and happy and brings you back. (...) I like to do a lot of classic, old-school dishes, like something your grandma would have made, and just put a twist to it.”
What inspires her in cooking: “I’ve thought about going to culinary school; I just didn’t think it would be for me, so I tried to learn from as many different people as I could. Every time I traveled, I tried to recreate some of the tastes. I went to New Orleans quite a bit and fell in love with a lot of that Southern-style cooking; I tried to bring that up here and play around as much as I could, to learn all those skills. I think it was just the smokiness, the gumbo — everything has a fun flair to it.”
How she designs her menu: “I look for seasonal things, whether that being seasonal availability, or (realizing trends like) ‘it’s summertime; we need more salads.’ (...) During the fall, it’s always time to start bringing back the meatloaf po’boy, or the comfort foods like mac and cheese.”
The community’s appreciation for Lil Bo: “I never thought I would be thanked as much as I have been; that’s just so wonderful to have people who come in again, just to say, ‘Thank you for bringing it back.’ There’s not a week that goes by that I don’t hear ‘thank you’ from somebody, and that’s just so lovely. What a great way to come to work all day!”
What she hopes people feel at Lil Bo: “Just that neighborhood, true Traverse City feel. (...) A little place that feels like home.”
Her gratitude: “I just really feel lucky all the time to get to do what I love and get to share that with people. There’s really nothing greater that you can ask for. Who doesn’t want to love going to work every day? It has its challenges, but most of the days, it’s just like you’re throwing a party for everyone in town. So that’s a good feeling.”
