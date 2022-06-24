The pandemic was a wild time for many, but it allowed Cindy Gale to make her longtime dream of running a coffee shop a reality.
“I’ve always been... I call it a coffee lover, but my husband calls it a coffee snob,” Gale said.
Her love of coffee, combined with a desire to foster a sense of community in Cedar, led to her opening Cedar River Coffee Company in early 2021. “She’s such an asset,” says Gale’s realtor and friend, Lisa Rossi.
“It’s not just the coffee, of course, but giving our community another place to meet and see each other, especially after COVID,” Gale said. “We all got kind of lonely.”
Gale and her husband Andy moved to the Traverse City area from Illinois in 2007 and remodeled a farmhouse in Cedar. While living in Illinois, the couple’s previous plans to open a drive-through coffee shop were shut down by the bankruptcy of the Frank’s Nursery franchise.
“We were going to open in a Frank’s parking lot,” Gale said. “We had everything set to go, and they went bankrupt. But we just left it open to consider it.”
Gale continued considering her dream after the move to Cedar, where she began to work as a physical therapist with Munson Healthcare.
“(Gale) made the mistake of telling me once that her dream was someday to have a coffee shop,” Rossi said.
Together with Rossi, Gale became a fixture in the Cedar community as a member of the Cedar Fire and Rescue Association, Chamber of Commerce and the committee that leads Cedar’s famed Polka Fest.
Upon the closure of Cedar’s Chase Bank in early 2020, Rossi and husband Rick Brett purchased the building as an investment with no particular plans in mind. However, Rossi soon saw it as the perfect venue for her friend’s dream.
“We called Cindy up, and I said ‘Hey, Cindy, you know that coffee shop you want to open someday? Well, someday’s now,’” Rossi said.
The suggestion took Gale by surprise, but she jumped at the opportunity. “I said, ‘What do you want to do with that building?’”
Rossi replied, “I’m going to put a real estate office in it, and you’re going to put a coffee shop next door!”
Despite its prime location, the bank building presented unique limitations. “It was a challenge,” Gale said. “We had to change the use (because) it was a bank building. Getting it fire-safe and ADA-appropriate was also a challenge.”
As a result of permitting limitations, Cedar River Coffee Company currently relies on local partners for food provisions. Gale purchases meat and cheese from Oryana, cinnamon rolls from Traverse Bay Café, desserts from Hannah’s in Lake Leelanau, and croissants from Nine Bean Rows. All receive rave reviews from customers.
Within the first year of Cedar River Coffee Company’s opening, the sudden success has been exciting for Gale and has led to visions of expansion.
“We have some wild plans for the future — maybe using the (former) ATM space and part of the storage space to make a pop-up window on the outside. Who knows?”
Gale has also seen success in her primary goal: building a community space.
“I’ve seen more people in the last month and a half in Cedar, at the coffee shop, then I have in two years,” she said.
“We have people who come in on Sunday mornings who sit together and do the crossword. Some ladies from Holy Rosary meet in the mornings after 6 a.m. Mass. The walking moms’ club comes in. You can start to see the community form(ing) around another place to meet.”
