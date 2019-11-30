Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Holidays 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Families gather for fun at the Frankfort Fall Festival in downtown Frankfort. The annual event features giant pumpkin-carving and the Crazy Pumpkin Drop, a parade and Mutt March, a craft fair, home brew and pie-eating contests, helicopter and wagon rides, and music, food and games like the Hillbilly Olimpiks obstacle course.
