Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Holidays 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.

Nov. 15-Dec. 14

“Elf, the Musical”

TRAVERSE CITY

Bring the family for a stage version of the holiday movie favorite starring Buddy, an orphan who is raised at the North Pole by Santa’s elves. Evening and matinee performances.

oldtownplayhouse.com

Nov. 28, 2019

Traverse City Turkey Trot

TRAVERSE CITY

Burn calories before the feast during a Thanksgiving Day family 5K Run/Walk and 5 Mile Flier starting at 9 a.m. at St. Francis High School. Held rain or shine.

runsignup.com

Nov. 29-Dec. 24

Decorate your Own Gingerbread House

TRAVERSE CITY

Carry on an annual tradition at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. Materials provided, including pre-baked house and plenty of candy, frosting and other treats with which to create your masterpiece. Signup required.

moomers.com

Nov. 30, 2019

Stafford’s Downtown Petoskey Holiday Parade

PETOSKEY

Visit Santa and his reindeer at the Perry Hotel, then catch the holiday parade from 6-7 p.m. in downtown Petoskey.

petoskeydowntown.com

Dec. 1, 2019

Messiah Sing

TRAVERSE CITY

Raise your voice in Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Rehearsal begins at 2:30 p.m.; scores available for those without. Free admission but goodwill offerings are welcome.

tccentralumc.org

Dec. 1

Irish Christmas in America

TRAVERSE CITY

Welcome traditional artists from Ireland as they capture the spirit of Christmas with evocative Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and dancing at 7 p.m. at the Dennos Museum Center’s Milliken Auditorium.

dennosmuseum.org

December 1-7, 2019

Christmas at the Lighthouse

NORTHPORT

Celebrate the lighthouse’s heritage at Christmastime with period Christmas decorations and stories about past keepers by a costumed actor. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dec. 5-8, 2019

Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend

MANISTEE

Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas weekend and its highlight: draft horses pulling a 30-foot Christmas tree down River Street, followed by a display of luminaries, caroling and the lighting of the tree.

visitmanisteecounty.com

Dec. 7, 2019

TSO Home for the Holidays with the Accidentals

TRAVERSE CITY

Join the Traverse City Symphony Orchestra and TC folk-rock trio The Accidentals for this annual holiday celebration at 7:30 p.m. at Lars Hockstad Auditorium at Central Grade School.

traversesymphony.org

Dec. 12-14, 2019

“The Nutcracker”

INTERLOCHEN

See the classic holiday ballet performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Ballet Company to live accompaniment by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra. Dec. 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Corson Auditorium.

tickets.interlochen.org

Dec. 21, 2019

Breakfast with Santa

TRAVERSE CITY

Belly up to the buffet with Santa at 10 a.m. at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Family-friendly activities include photos and visits with the jolly old elf, face painting and a Christmas cookie design station.

gtresort.com

Dec. 31, 2019

CherryT Ball Drop

TRAVERSE CITY

Ring in the new year with Traverse City’s giant-cherry drop, followed by fireworks to benefit local charities. The party on Front Street begins at 10 p.m. and ends just after the new year. Donations encouraged.

cherrytballdrop.org