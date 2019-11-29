Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Holidays 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Nov. 15-Dec. 14
“Elf, the Musical”
TRAVERSE CITY
Bring the family for a stage version of the holiday movie favorite starring Buddy, an orphan who is raised at the North Pole by Santa’s elves. Evening and matinee performances.
Nov. 28, 2019
Traverse City Turkey Trot
TRAVERSE CITY
Burn calories before the feast during a Thanksgiving Day family 5K Run/Walk and 5 Mile Flier starting at 9 a.m. at St. Francis High School. Held rain or shine.
Nov. 29-Dec. 24
Decorate your Own Gingerbread House
TRAVERSE CITY
Carry on an annual tradition at Moomers Homemade Ice Cream. Materials provided, including pre-baked house and plenty of candy, frosting and other treats with which to create your masterpiece. Signup required.
Nov. 30, 2019
Stafford’s Downtown Petoskey Holiday Parade
PETOSKEY
Visit Santa and his reindeer at the Perry Hotel, then catch the holiday parade from 6-7 p.m. in downtown Petoskey.
Dec. 1, 2019
Messiah Sing
TRAVERSE CITY
Raise your voice in Handel’s “Messiah” at 4 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church. Rehearsal begins at 2:30 p.m.; scores available for those without. Free admission but goodwill offerings are welcome.
Dec. 1
Irish Christmas in America
TRAVERSE CITY
Welcome traditional artists from Ireland as they capture the spirit of Christmas with evocative Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and dancing at 7 p.m. at the Dennos Museum Center’s Milliken Auditorium.
December 1-7, 2019
Christmas at the Lighthouse
NORTHPORT
Celebrate the lighthouse’s heritage at Christmastime with period Christmas decorations and stories about past keepers by a costumed actor. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 5-8, 2019
Victorian Sleighbell Parade & Old Christmas Weekend
MANISTEE
Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas weekend and its highlight: draft horses pulling a 30-foot Christmas tree down River Street, followed by a display of luminaries, caroling and the lighting of the tree.
Dec. 7, 2019
TSO Home for the Holidays with the Accidentals
TRAVERSE CITY
Join the Traverse City Symphony Orchestra and TC folk-rock trio The Accidentals for this annual holiday celebration at 7:30 p.m. at Lars Hockstad Auditorium at Central Grade School.
Dec. 12-14, 2019
“The Nutcracker”
INTERLOCHEN
See the classic holiday ballet performed by the Interlochen Arts Academy Ballet Company to live accompaniment by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra. Dec. 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at Corson Auditorium.
Dec. 21, 2019
Breakfast with Santa
TRAVERSE CITY
Belly up to the buffet with Santa at 10 a.m. at the Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Family-friendly activities include photos and visits with the jolly old elf, face painting and a Christmas cookie design station.
Dec. 31, 2019
CherryT Ball Drop
TRAVERSE CITY
Ring in the new year with Traverse City’s giant-cherry drop, followed by fireworks to benefit local charities. The party on Front Street begins at 10 p.m. and ends just after the new year. Donations encouraged.
