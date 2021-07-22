Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's July 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Annie Lang is surrounded by color wherever she goes — whether at home, at work or on a forest trail.
The owner and designer at Fishtown’s Compass Paper Company has founded her brand on a unique mixture of outdoorsiness, color, and humor. The items at Compass reflect Lang’s own continued interest in adventure. Remind me again why now isn’t a great time to sell everything I own and live out of a van? asks one greeting card.
Lang, a Leelanau County native, mixes her passion for graphic design with her continued desire to be outdoors. It comes after a series of jobs that spoke to both her need for adventure and her need to be creative — but none at the same time until Compass Paper Company.
The company’s beginnings looked different from the instantly recognizable rainbow palette Lang uses now.
“I did not use to be a big color person, and when I started, Compass Paper Company looked very different,” Lang says. “It was black and white, maybe a little blue.”
When she began to allow her personal taste to influence the designs — incorporating a rainbow of colors, bold outdoor gear designs, and her quirky sense of humor — the business became more successful.
“Once I really started designing for myself — who I think is my ideal customer — it just kept snowballing into more customers, more color, and more goofy things,” Lang says. “Having a lot of personality to it is what I think people connect to a lot.”
The mixture of color and outdoorsiness is one that Lang lives personally. As she and her husband are both avid backpackers and campers, she gravitates to bright gear that wouldn’t be out of place on a Compass Paper Company card.
“With things that we use outside, like outdoor gear, I always think the more colorful the better,” she says. “If it’s colorful and useful, and if it makes our life easier when we’re outside, we’re probably going to invest some money in it.”
In Lang’s personal style, it isn’t all color, all the time, though.
“For the most part, our home is pretty subdued, which is funny,” Lang says. “But I think it’s just because I like the beautiful things that we are able to buy for our walls to shine.”
Lang’s passion is collecting wall art from local artists who make one-of-a-kind pieces. As an artist herself, she understands and relates to the labor that goes into a design. “I love buying from local artists or people who I feel like I have a connection to,” she says.
To find the latest and greatest art pieces, Lang visits a multitude of local markets.
“There’s so many artists’ markets that I go to in the summer. I love being able to go to them and find new people. That’s usually the most shopping I do,” she says. “I love the Old Art Building in Leland’s artist market. That one’s really fun. They do such a great job having so many different types of artists and mediums. I love going to the Suttons Bay Art Festival as well.”
Lang also emphasizes, whether in art or in other shopping, maintaining a local Northern Michigan connection. “I really try to [buy local], especially when it comes to gear and books and art. We definitely try to be as local as possible,” she says. “As I own a small business and my husband runs a fly shop in Traverse City, it’s just important to us to support our community as much as possible.” She names Backcountry North as a favorite spot for outdoor gear.
As Compass Paper Company specializes in gifts, does Lang have any recommendations for gift-giving? She emphasizes the power of experience, and of giving someone a real treat.
“Usually when I’m buying a gift, it’s for someone specific,” Lang says. “For people who live here or come here quite a bit, I’ll buy them a gift card to somewhere — so it’s an experience, and so they can go do something fun.Or, I’ll think about something fun that they wouldn’t necessarily get for themselves.”
