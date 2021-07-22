Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's July 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Heidi Yates, executive director of the Cherryland Humane Society, would only have to take a walk through the shelter to find countless reminders of the ways in which animals contribute to the good health of humans and vice versa.
But her personal experience may be the strongest testament to the healing powers of pets.
Though dementia has robbed Yates of much of her mother, MaryEm, 81, it’s fur-coated creatures that albeit temporarily, return MaryEm back to her daughter.
“I have a mother who has dementia and it’s a horrible, horrible thing to go through and when she sees my dogs when I see her light up … it’s ... it’s amazing,” she said.
“Just this weekend I had to take over ownership of her cat cause she can no longer care for it. When she comes and shuts the door and she plays with her, to hear the joy in her voice just gets me every single time,” said Yates. “It’s an instant switch. It’s almost like a light switch went on and your old mom is there for a little bit.”
In Yates’ anecdote, it’s animals who are doing the rescuing. The shelter, however, can boast of an abundant amount of tales of humans stepping up and in. Take, for example, a particularly neglectful hoarding case involving the rescue of around 40 dogs, according to Yates. One of those dogs, Mousse, named after the dessert because of her sweet personality, found a new life with Caitlin Moore and her family in Grayling.
“When she got into our house, she was scared of the carpet, like she didn’t know what carpet was,” said Moore. “She was always, like hunched down and very like ‘what’s that, what’s that’ — just very scared.”
Mousse, a Scandinavian Eurohound, is now a more confident, relaxed animal who strides around the house without tucking her tail, said Moore.
“She walks around the house now. She never used to walk around the house. She’s not hunched over scared all the time. She will sniff you now.”
Those sniffs which amount to Mousse placing her wet nose on the faces of her humans, are affectionately known as Mousse kisses. Being the recipient of that affection has transformed Moore’s 7-year-old son, Blaine, who has autism.
“It’s really good for his mental and emotional health having Mousse around,” said Moore.
Besides providing a loving home to an animal in need, Moore knew a new pet would need to benefit the entire family. So, when Mousse’s adoption biography stated that Mousse was a good listener, Moore was sold.
Now, Blaine who before wouldn’t share much with his mom about what happened during his school day, now goes in detail about his classroom activities with Mousse.
‘“Do you know who Hubert Humpries (Humphery) is, my good girl?”’ Blaine recently asked Mousse while he was learning about United States presidents and vice presidents, according to Moore.
Through Mousse, Blaine is also learning to register emotions, something that can be challenging for children with autism.
“He’ll go up to her and he’ll be like ‘are you doing OK, honey?’” Moore said.
After a Blaine and Mousse listening session, the patient animal rewards Blaine with a kiss.
“Every time he’s done talking to her she’ll do that to him, and that just gives him reinforcement, Moore said.
She can’t wait to see what else Mousse will coax out of her son.
“He is just opening up to her so much,” Moore said.
Veterinarians like Dr. Chase Marr, owner of Grand Traverse Veterinary Hospital bear continuous witness to the ways in which pets, such as dogs, are attuned to their human’s needs.
“They can detect things sooner than we can like with the seizure-detecting dogs or the dogs that, they detect low blood sugar,” said Marr, “I always say dogs will know more than we’ll ever know.”
Marr has also watched his clients form connections with animals outside the traditional pet spectrum, showcasing the indescribable connection between humans and their animal companions.
“I’ve had friends that they dote over, like their fish,” he said. “They’ve had fish, it passed away and they mourn it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.