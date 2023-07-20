Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
When my husband and I moved to Suttons Bay from Colorado nearly six years ago, I was amazed with the amount of fresh water up here.
We essentially swapped mountains for lakes, and I was reminded of just how much water there is when I flew back to Traverse City from Denver in June and looked out of the airplane window upon the descent.
Several minutes before we reached Cherry Capital Airport, I saw dozens of the inland lakes that dot the landscape. It made me smile with excitement.
Ironically, we have an amazing story in this edition of the Grand Traverse Scene that outlines the thousands of inland lakes in Michigan.
Specifically, Michigan is home to more than 62,000 inland lakes, with some of the most glorious ones in the northwestern region of the state.
And if you look at the cover of this magazine, you’ll no doubt want to jump into one of those bodies of water!
Being that it’s now midsummer, the lake temperatures are rising and fully immersing oneself in the water isn’t so painful. We no longer have to stick to the shoreline searching for Petoskey stones and Leland blues, although that’s fun anytime during warmer months.
Another story in this edition that highlights our turquoise tourism, as I like to call it, is an article on Point Betsie Lighthouse in Frankfort. Author Sally Barber did an excellent job writing about its history and what it means to our region.
If you climb its 34 tower steps, you’ll get a magnificent view of Lake Michigan and see the Manitou Passage, “which separates the Leelanau Peninsula from the Manitou Islands,” she writes.
And you can’t have fabulous places to visit without good food to fill you up. Looking for variety? No problem. Author Kathy Gibbons writes about the massive food truck business up here that caters to all tastes.
We hope you enjoy this edition as much as we did producing it. Summer flies by up north, so get out and enjoy great hikes, warmer water and historic attractions before the season changes.
