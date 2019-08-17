Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Aug. 12-18
Paint Grand Traverse
GRAND TRAVERSE, SURROUNDING COUNTIES
Take part in a variety of events for spectators, artists, art buyers, kids and families at this six-day plein air painting festival featuring top artists from across the country.
Àug. 16-17, 2019
Frankfort Art Fair
FRANKFORT
Join more than 150 art fair exhibitors in Market Square Park from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday. Related events include a church Pulled Pork Picnic, an A&W Cruise Night and a Concert in the Park on Friday; a men’s club Pancake Breakfast and a Collector’s Car Show on Saturday.
Aug. 17, 2019
Dune Dash
GLEN ARBOR
Gear up for a 4-mile run/walk past rolling dunes and forests along the Sleeping Bear Heritage Trail in the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore. The race starts and finishes at the base of the Dune Climb.
Aug. 18, 2019
Downtown Art Fair
TRAVERSE CITY
Browse the booths of approximately 100 fine artists in this juried art fair along Cass Street between Front and Washington Streets.
Aug. 25, 2019
Ironman 70.3
TRAVERSE CITY
Watch the inaugural triathlon that will test the mettle of athletes in swimming, biking and running events in one of the country’s most beautiful regions.
September 6-8, 2019
National Coho Salmon Festival
HONOR
Celebrate the ‘birthplace’ of salmon fishing in Michigan and the salmon run on Benzie County rivers at this annual festival featuring parades, contests and other family fun.
Harvest Stompede
September 7-8, 2019
LEELANAU PENINSULA
Kick off the fall harvest season along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail with bright cool-climate wines and culinary pairings that reflect the season’s bounty. Visit any of the 27 participating wineries in any order on both Saturday and Sunday. lpwines.com
Sept.15, 2019
Accidentals Present: May Erlewine and Sawyer Frederick at Fountain Point
LAKE LEELANAU
Join singers-songwriters Sawyer Fredericks, May Erlewine and The Accidentals’ Sav Buist and Katie Larson for an outdoor evening of songs and stories on the grounds of the historic Fountain Point Resort. mynorthtickets.com.
