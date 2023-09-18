Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Ongoing through October
Jacob’s Farm Corn Maze
Jacob’s Farm is a 40-acre centennial farm on M72, boasting a 10-acre corn maze that caters to all ages from late August through October. The design of the maze changes every year and has puzzles throughout for those who want an extra challenge. The farm also has tractor and horse-drawn carriage rides, a kid’s play zone, u-pick orchards and a full bar and kitchen. General admission is $15, tickets for children ages 5 to 11 are $10 and kids 4 and under are free. Jacob’s Farm is located at 7100 E. Traverse Highway in Traverse City.
Downtown Traverse
City Ghost Tours
Haunted Traverse Tours offers ghost tours in downtown Traverse City through October. Each tour takes participants on a 11-block, 90-minute walk along Front Street, south Union Street and Hannah Park. The end of the tour includes ghost hunting at Traverse City’s first official cemetery with “ghost hunting equipment,” states the website. Tickets are $32 per person. Visit hauntedtraverse.com for more information.
Asylum After Dark
Spend the evening at northern Michigan’s old state asylum, roaming the grounds once occupied by mentally ill patients. “Explore one of our most popular cottages from attic to basement as scene from our historic past are played out in dramatic fashion,” states the event page website. Located at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, tours take roughly 30 minutes and run every 20 minutes. The tour costs $35 per person for those 16 and older only. Visit thevillagetc.com/tour.
Pond Hill Fall Fest Weekends
Pond Hill, located in Harbor Springs, hosts Fall Fest Weekends from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29. The “pumpkin paradise” is open to all ages. Activities include the Shoot our Squash Rocket 2.0, pumpkin smashing, pumpkin bowling down Vineyard Hill, hot cider and donuts, hayrides, live music, a bounce house on select weekends, pumpkin patch with giant pumpkins, gourds and winter squash brick oven homemade pizza, wine tasting tent and craft beer and hard cider. For more information, call 231-526-3276. Pond Hill is located at 5699 S. Lake Shore Dr. in Harbor Springs.
Scheduled
Saturday Sept. 30, 7 to 11 p.m.:
The Doll Collector Haunted Trail
The Ghost Farm of Kingsley will host The Doll Collector Haunted Trail tour with an extended trail option this year called the Maniacal Maze. The evening includes the Cursed Barn, Gravely Greenhouse and campfire ghost stories under the pavilion. The Scary Haunted Trail starts at dark and goes through 11 p.m., where “scare actors” will wait to frighten trail goers. Tickets are $15 for kids and $18 for adults. The event is located at 5010 Pierce Rd. in Kingsley. For tickets and for more information, call 231-645-1447.
Saturday, Oct. 7, 7:15 p.m.:
Free Movie Night in Northport
Around the Corner Food & Fun will host a free movie night featuring Clue at 7 p.m. on a large projector screen in the back lot. Bring your own blankets, chairs and pillows. The restaurant will offer dinner, appetizers and dessert specials. For more information, call 231-386-1013.
Saturday, Oct. 14 7 p.m.:
Free Movie Night in Northport
Around the Corner Food & Fun will host a free movie night featuring Shaun of the Dead at 7 p.m. on a large projector screen in the back lot. Bring your own blankets, chairs and pillows. The restaurant will offer dinner, appetizers and dessert specials. For more information, call 231-386-1013.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:50 p.m.:
Free Movie Night in Northport
Around the Corner Food & Fun will host a free movie night featuring Practical Magic at 7 p.m. on a large projector screen in the back lot. Bring your own blankets, chairs and pillows. The restaurant will offer dinner, appetizers and dessert specials. For more information, call 231-386-1013.
Saturday, Oct. 21, 7 to 11 p.m.:
The Insomniac Halloween Party
Calling all night owls! This event is for participants 21 and up. Located at the Historic Barns Park at the Grand Traverse Commons, the haunted nighttime walk takes patrons through the historic trails at the Commons. Tickets are $20 and proceeds benefit Charlie Golf One — a Traverse City non-profit that helps veterans and their families find housing. Music kicks off the event at 7 p.m., followed by a costume contest at 8:30 p.m. and a haunted night walk through the trails at 9 p.m. Get tickets on Eventbrite.
Saturday Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to noon:
15th Annual Zombie Run
TART Trails will hold its 15th Annual Zombie Run — a zombie themed 5K that takes place at Right Brain Brewery. The brewery is hosting the run/walk where participants are encouraged to dress like zombies. Beer will be available at the finish line, followed by a medal ceremony, costume prizes, music, post-race refreshments and socializing. Tickets for adults 18 and up are $30. Students 17 and under are $25. The cost jumps $5 a ticket the day of the event register at traversetrails.org/event/zombie-run. All proceeds go to TART Trails, a nonprofit dedicated to recreation and alternative transportation in northern Michigan.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 to 11:30 a.m.:
Downtown TC Halloween Walk
Grab your treat bag, as businesses in downtown Traverse City will pass out candy and other goodies at the annual Downtown Traverse City Halloween Walk. Traverse City Tourism hosts the trick-or-treat extravaganza with participating downtown-area stores. For more information, visit traversecity.com or call 231-922-2050.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 1 to 3 p.m.:
Halloween for All
The Dennos Museum will host a sensory-friendly Halloween event with a variety of activities in a sensory sensitive environment. The free event takes place at the Dennos Museum, located at 1701 E. Front St. in Traverse City. For more information, call 231-995-1055.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 6:40 p.m.:
Free Movie Night in Northport
Around the Corner Food & Fun will host a free movie night featuring Hocus Pocus at 7 p.m. on a large projector screen in the back lot. Bring your own blankets, chairs and pillows. The restaurant will offer dinner, appetizers and dessert specials. For more information, call 231-386-1013.
Saturday, Oct. 28, 7 to 9 p.m.:
Thriller Night at Jacob’s Farm
Jacobs Farm’s Thriller Night at its Haunted Corn Maze is spooky but kid friendly. “One night each year, Jacob releases creatures from the barn to take over his maze.” The release happens at 7 p.m. The maze closes at 5 p.m. for set up. General admission is $15; tickets for children ages 5 to 11 are $10 and kids 4 and under are free. The corn maze is located on Jacob’s Farm at 7100 E. Traverse Highway in Traverse City.
Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.:
Suttons Bay Village Trick or Treat:
The Village of Suttons Bay will host trick-or-treating through the village where participating businesses will hand out candy and other treats. The event is followed by a trunk or treat at the Suttons Bay Fire Station. This is a free event. For more information, email info@leelanauchamber.com.
Wellington Farms Chunkin Pumpkin
Wellington Farms in Grayling will host its annual Chunkin Pumpkin event on its 60-acre farm. Trebuchet crews challenge each other for the “best chunk.” Spectators can watch crews throw the pumpkins through the air. Chunkin Pumpkin takes place the second and third weekends of October. The farm also has a 4-acre corn maze. General admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, $7 for students. Kids under 5 are free. Halloween hayrides, pulled with vintage steam engines, are available the last three days of October. For more information, call 989-348-5187.
