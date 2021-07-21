Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's July 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Our lives are made up of many moments — approximately 2,209,032,000 on average.
Most of them are smallish-type moments, which is not a bad thing.
The hens I hang out with when I putter around the yard exemplify these little moments in their wholehearted embrace of the world in front of their beaks. They seem fully engaged in the moment, the next bug to peck, the shadow of a leaf in sunlight, the neighbor’s dog, the possibility of mini-marshmallow treats and the infinite interactions in their relationships (see “pecking order”).
Our lives run on these small moments, the incremental step-by-step and day-by-day. They are the engines of our families, our jobs and our lives.
But every so often, a big moment storms on the scene like Godzilla and we have no choice but to stop what we’re doing. The engine quiets and we gape.
Mother Nature is all about big moments, and we see them aplenty in the summer. Conversation stops when a shooting star lights the night, when we catch “the green spark” at sunset or when we spy a cloud that looks remarkably like Uncle Melvin.
Great Lakes freighters and tall ships also have big-moment tendencies. We must just stop and admire them. This issue of Grand Traverse Scene features stories on ship-watching, what’s new at our region’s golf courses (speed golfing?) and a peek behind the curtain of the patient planning of a farmer for the markets. We’ll revel in the healing powers of pets — yes, including hens, which make fabulous company for yard putterers — and enjoy the artistry and craft in several patio designs.
Scene also brings you closer to the wonderful Becky Tranchell, who explains why she’s a “cook” and not a chef, and Annie Lang’s remarkable paper creations that reflect her wandering soul.
We hope you enjoy this issue, and all the moments that make summer grand.
Happy reading,
Allison Batdorff
