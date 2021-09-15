Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
No, I won’t say it. I can’t.
It’s too cliché.
Bad enough when you tell someone you’re from Michigan, they already know that you play euchre, drink pop and consider ranch dressing a foundational food group.
Am I really going to prove the stereotype when they ask me my favorite season?
“I love all seasons,” I demur diplomatically.
And yes, of course I do. I’ve lived in many places, but the ever-changing variety of our four-season state always calls me back. My default setting is to its circadian rhythms, endings and awakenings.
There’s something about each season that I absolutely can’t live without, and more often than not, it’s a lot of things. But press me, REALLY press me, and as much as every contrary, rebellious molecule in my body strains against it, I fall for fall every time.
There’s something about the richness of the light, the colors, the smells and taste of the air that my body physically craves. No, marketing people, pumpkin spice has nothing to do with it — that happy whoop of welcome is reserved for the first sighting of apple cider at the grocery store.
Fall focuses me after summer’s free-wheelin’ crush of guests and crammed vacations. Fall is my return to a cherished routine, anticipated every year — a new school year, Halloween, the holidays — it all starts when the air turns crisp.
This issue of GT Scene showcases fall in its many colors. Literally, in stories on fabulous fall hikes, antique apples and up north gems, and figuratively in dives into Hemingway, our many flavored restaurants, shopping, people.
Sure, I fall for fall. But it lifts me up every time.
