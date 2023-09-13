Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
When I was growing up, my big sister would always comment on how department stores started selling Halloween garb so early in the season. Her birthday is on Sept. 22 and my birthday is on Oct. 31.
That’s right, folks, I’m a Halloween baby, even though my name is Noelle. (That’s a whole other story.) You see, my sister wanted to make sure her birthday was recognized too, even though it’s not on a holiday. She felt slighted if my parents and I started putting up Halloween decorations before her special day.
So, each year, we’d wait until after Sept. 22 to decorate our yard or buy spooky costumes. I thought it was fair. Now that we’re adults, we don’t care so much, and I admittedly put up decorations well before her birthday. But, hey, we don’t live in the same city — so I feel I’m in the clear.
Being a Halloween baby, I opted to include Halloween Happenings around the region in this edition of the fall Scene magazine. I hope you’ll find fun activities to enjoy with friends and family.
This edition also boasts information on fantastic fall hikes, a hilarious essay about hunting from Christopher Smith and an article about fall tour boat rides on West Bay and Suttons Bay.
If you’ve never been on the Inland Seas Education Association’s school ship, don’t miss the chance to sail on the 77-foot schooner. My husband and I booked tickets a couple years ago, and I was amazed — not only by the views — but by the intricate details you learn about the water, its environment, invasive species and how to hoist the sails! We had a blast.
And if you plan to go camping this fall, be sure to read about gourmet campfire recipes. The story goes way beyond basic hotdogs on the grill.
We’re also pleased to revamp our regional reads section of the magazine. I recently met a book lover with amazing writing skills, and I immediately had to find a place for her in this publication. Meet our new Scenester, Stephanie Sawyer.
We have a precious short time to enjoy the fall weather before the snow starts falling. I hope this year brings us a spectacular color season, filling our hearts with happiness before we buckle down for winter.
