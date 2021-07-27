Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's July 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.

Space camp

TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan offers the STEAM Across the Universe Camp from Aug. 23-27 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders can learn about space and play related games. The day camp costs $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com.

Boat wash

WILLIAMSBURG — Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host a boat wash from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the DNR ramp off Baggs Road. Anyone launching or retrieving watercraft may receive a free hull and trailer high pressure spray to remove any invasive plants or animals.

Golden retriever gathering

TRAVERSE CITY — Pet owners are invited to bring their golden retrievers to Jacob’s Farm at 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets are $5 per vehicle through Eventbrite.com. Some proceeds go to a charity.

Summer Wine Dinner Series

KEWADIN — The Summer Wine Dinner Series continues from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at WaterFire Vineyards. Enjoy a five-course tasting menu from Conifer for $60. Wines are available to purchase. This event is also available Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Reservations at MyNorthTickets.com.

Canning class

TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Co-op offers the free Pressure Canning course at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 through the MSU Extension. Learn how to can meat, vegetables and other low-acid foods. Register at events.anr.msu.edu/OryanaFP.

Jewelry sale

KEWADIN — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library sponsor the Glamour, Glitter and Glitz sale Sept. 3-4 at Pine Hill Nursery. Items include new and preowned jewelry, bags and accessories. The sale benefits community outreach programs.

Naturalist on the trail

BELLAIRE — A naturalist offers a mini program every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 at Grass River Natural Area. Stop by the GRNA center or find the naturalist on the trails during this event.

Historical dedication

WALLOON LAKE — Village of Walloon Lake officials dedicate a series of historical signs Sept. 4 in Circle Park. The signs tell the story of early visitors and residents as well as pieces specific to Hemingway. This event is a partnership with Michigan Hemingway Society. WalloonLakeMi.com

Labor Day show

ALDEN — The Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show is scheduled Sept. 4-6 at Depot Park.

The Insiders performance

CADILLAC — The Insiders present a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.

Community fundraiser

TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the third annual HART Community Fundraiser this fall. The “Artists for Wings of Wonder” exhibition is displayed Sept. 10-30. Proceeds from art and ticket sales as well as the silent auction benefit Wings of Wonder’s Tribal Raptor Rehabilitation Center.

Fall mindfulness classes

TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services offers mindfulness classes this fall. Attendees must receive their COVID-19 vaccination prior to sessions at Heritage Square Complex. Financial assistance is available. Register at mindfulnesstc.com.

Upcoming classes:

Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction for adults from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13 via Zoom

Yoga and meditation for teens, in person at 4 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22

Mindful Parenting Class, in person from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays in October

Stressed Teens Class, in person from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 6 to Nov. 24

Street fair

LAKE LEELANAU — A street fair is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 on Main Street. The day includes food, face painting, balloon art and music. Admission is free.

Michigan songwriter concert

TRAVERSE CITY — May Erlewine performs a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Opera House. VIP tickets are $50; reserved seats are $20. Purchase at cityoperahouse.org.

Blacksmith class

WILLIAMSBURG — A blacksmith class is set from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Samels Farm. Join Ted Ewald for hands-on instruction. Cost is $40. Registration: 231-313-2032.

Art fair

PETOSKEY — The Bayfront Art and Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at Bayfront Park.

Out of the Darkness event

TRAVERSE CITY — The Out of the Darkness Walk begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Open Space. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts this event. Share on social media using #OutoftheDarkness and #TogetherToFightSuicide. Registration is free, but donations are accepted at afsp.org/TraverseCity. More information: aperry@afsp.org.

Sunday Trail Rides

MAPLE CITY — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon Sept. 19 at Palmer Woods. The Sept. 26 event takes place at Timber Ridge in Traverse City. All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.

Dinner and dance

WILLIAMSBURG — The Chili Supper and Barn Dance goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Samels Farm. Donations are accepted for the meal and band performance.

