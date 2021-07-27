Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's July 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Space camp
TRAVERSE CITY — Challenge Island Northwest Michigan offers the STEAM Across the Universe Camp from Aug. 23-27 at Grand Traverse Area Children’s Garden. First through sixth graders can learn about space and play related games. The day camp costs $170. Contact: rallen@challenge-island.com.
Boat wash
WILLIAMSBURG — Elk-Skegemog Lakes Association and Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council host a boat wash from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the DNR ramp off Baggs Road. Anyone launching or retrieving watercraft may receive a free hull and trailer high pressure spray to remove any invasive plants or animals.
Golden retriever gathering
TRAVERSE CITY — Pet owners are invited to bring their golden retrievers to Jacob’s Farm at 2 p.m. Aug. 28. Tickets are $5 per vehicle through Eventbrite.com. Some proceeds go to a charity.
Summer Wine Dinner Series
KEWADIN — The Summer Wine Dinner Series continues from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 29 at WaterFire Vineyards. Enjoy a five-course tasting menu from Conifer for $60. Wines are available to purchase. This event is also available Sept. 26 and Oct. 24. Reservations at MyNorthTickets.com.
Canning class
TRAVERSE CITY — Oryana Community Co-op offers the free Pressure Canning course at 6 p.m. Sept. 1 through the MSU Extension. Learn how to can meat, vegetables and other low-acid foods. Register at events.anr.msu.edu/OryanaFP.
Jewelry sale
KEWADIN — Friends of Elk Rapids District Library sponsor the Glamour, Glitter and Glitz sale Sept. 3-4 at Pine Hill Nursery. Items include new and preowned jewelry, bags and accessories. The sale benefits community outreach programs.
Naturalist on the trail
BELLAIRE — A naturalist offers a mini program every Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 3 at Grass River Natural Area. Stop by the GRNA center or find the naturalist on the trails during this event.
Historical dedication
WALLOON LAKE — Village of Walloon Lake officials dedicate a series of historical signs Sept. 4 in Circle Park. The signs tell the story of early visitors and residents as well as pieces specific to Hemingway. This event is a partnership with Michigan Hemingway Society. WalloonLakeMi.com
Labor Day show
ALDEN — The Torch Lake Labor Day Art and Craft Show is scheduled Sept. 4-6 at Depot Park.
The Insiders performance
CADILLAC — The Insiders present a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers concert at 7 p.m. Sept. 4 at Coyote Crossing Resort. Tickets are $25 at MyNorthTickets.com. Contact: 231-862-3212.
Community fundraiser
TRAVERSE CITY — Higher Art Gallery hosts the third annual HART Community Fundraiser this fall. The “Artists for Wings of Wonder” exhibition is displayed Sept. 10-30. Proceeds from art and ticket sales as well as the silent auction benefit Wings of Wonder’s Tribal Raptor Rehabilitation Center.
Fall mindfulness classes
TRAVERSE CITY — Northern Michigan Psychiatric Services offers mindfulness classes this fall. Attendees must receive their COVID-19 vaccination prior to sessions at Heritage Square Complex. Financial assistance is available. Register at mindfulnesstc.com.
Upcoming classes:
Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction for adults from Sept. 11 to Nov. 13 via Zoom
Yoga and meditation for teens, in person at 4 p.m. Mondays from Oct. 4 to Nov. 22
Mindful Parenting Class, in person from 5:30-7 p.m. Mondays in October
Stressed Teens Class, in person from 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 6 to Nov. 24
Street fair
LAKE LEELANAU — A street fair is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 on Main Street. The day includes food, face painting, balloon art and music. Admission is free.
Michigan songwriter concert
TRAVERSE CITY — May Erlewine performs a solo show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at City Opera House. VIP tickets are $50; reserved seats are $20. Purchase at cityoperahouse.org.
Blacksmith class
WILLIAMSBURG — A blacksmith class is set from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at Samels Farm. Join Ted Ewald for hands-on instruction. Cost is $40. Registration: 231-313-2032.
Art fair
PETOSKEY — The Bayfront Art and Craft Show is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at Bayfront Park.
Out of the Darkness event
TRAVERSE CITY — The Out of the Darkness Walk begins at 11 a.m. Sept. 18 at the Open Space. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Michigan Chapter hosts this event. Share on social media using #OutoftheDarkness and #TogetherToFightSuicide. Registration is free, but donations are accepted at afsp.org/TraverseCity. More information: aperry@afsp.org.
Sunday Trail Rides
MAPLE CITY — Norte continues its Sunday Trail Rides at noon Sept. 19 at Palmer Woods. The Sept. 26 event takes place at Timber Ridge in Traverse City. All ages and abilities can participate in these free bike rides.
Dinner and dance
WILLIAMSBURG — The Chili Supper and Barn Dance goes from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Samels Farm. Donations are accepted for the meal and band performance.
