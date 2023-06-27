Golf is one of those rare sports that can be played at all ages. While there’s relatively few pickup games of full-contact football among the senior crowd, and the 50-and-over bobsled leagues are sparsely populated, those demographics play golf with the best of them.
But so do the youngsters, from teenagers on down to the occasional 4-year-old phenom who blasts plastic balls with a plastic driver into the neighbor’s azaleas. Whether young or old, golf may be the quintessential game for the ages, and also one of the truly rare sports where amateurs can hit a shot any pro would be pleased with. Considering all its attributes, there’s little wonder why the game is doing so well, and few places fare better than northern Michigan.
Thankfully, our beautiful neck of the woods does not suffer from a lack of courses. Carved here and there among vast hills, fields, and coastlands, if you can’t find a course that suits your skills and wallet, you’ve probably been tasting too much wine. And regardless of where you play or when you began — or decide to begin — golf is much easier if taught properly.
Proper instruction and practice, as well as using the right equipment, gets us started on the right path and helps keep us there. And how blessed we are to have a perfect facility right in our own backyard.
Located a few minutes from Traverse City, Bay Meadows offers two popular nine-hole courses: the original Par 3 “green,” and a Par 34 “blue” regulation course (Executive). But given the practice required to improve and master skills in this game, it’s their indoor/outdoor facility, including three practice greens, sand traps, massive driving range (with grass tees), and modern Learning Center that have become equally large draws for many golfers of all skill levels.
Six hi-tech, Trackman launch monitors, body sensors and video analysis are at the disposal of an award-winning staff of teaching professionals, including Scott Wilson, Ed Laprade and Cameron Ruge.
Laprade, a PGA Professional and three-time northern Michigan teacher of the year, is the newest addition to the Bay Meadows team. He joined Bay Meadows in October after 25 years at Crystal Mountain Resort.
He highlights that all sports involve correct and incorrect techniques, but few deal with such drastic outcomes as does golf, making fundamentals important from the beginning.
“Ideally, a new golfer will get started with guidance from a PGA instructor/coach. Good habits that are formed early make for a much smoother transition from beginner to skilled player,” Laprade says.
He proceeded to explain the difficulty in breaking poor habits, and how their instruction is “…geared to getting the student ready to get on the course and play. ‘Learn, Practice, and Play’ is our motto.”
Bay Meadows “Get Golf Ready” program caters to new golfers but also serves as a brush up for experienced players, and their junior program includes something for beginners, intermediates and advanced.
And speaking of all levels, Laprade indicated the area that should receive the most practice for better scores is the short game, noting that touch around the greens is “earned with practice,” which goes much better if first taught properly.
But with some “… guidance from a trained professional, big strides can be made in short-game technique relatively quickly,” Laprade says.
Golf is not inexpensive, but among the least costly and most advantageous are lessons, even before investing in a set of clubs. Professionals like the folks at Bay Meadows will teach you first, then recommend clubs that will suit your body, swing, build, etc.
Laprade suggests having a goal in mind when practicing. “Targeted practice is the key,” he says. And a good pro can help identify areas of your game that need the most attention.
“Vary the clubs used at the range and always pick a target. I think it’s best to warm up with lofted clubs, then move to longer ones,” he says.
Golf is a multi-faceted sport enjoyed at all ages. “With the right guidance, entry into the game can be fun and easy,” Laprade says. “The key is to find a good mentor,” and to utilize programs like Get Golf Ready or private lessons.
You don’t have to walk too far in any direction in northern Michigan to find an affordable course to suit your skill level. But whether you’re a novice or looking to knock off a few strokes on an already low handicap, nothing makes the sport more enjoyable or lowers scores as does proper instruction and practice.
