Not many siblings follow the same career path, but when they do, the history of time spent together seems to pay off. The following stories of two sets of brothers are good cases in point.
Michael and Peter Laing are the brothers behind the bigLITTLE Wine they started in Leelanau County. They also happen to own and operate the successful Mawby Vineyards and Winery now as well.
The path to their current operations was circuitous, as many good things in life are. I was curious about siblings in the hospitality business and had the pleasure of visiting with them this spring to discuss their journey.
The Laings grew up in the Detroit area and their early connection to northern Michigan began with childhood visits to their grandparents’ home in Frankfort. Memories of that time motivated many people to move up north.
When their parents purchased land in Lake Leelanau in 2001, Mike and Pete were pulled back to the region. Their parents collaborated with Larry Mawby to grow grapes for his sparkling wine operation, and planted pinot gris and pinot noir on their parents’ property in 2003. The boys would help in the summers when they could.
Mike’s first job post college in 2001 was teaching high school math for four years outside of Chicago. He then taught in Abu Dhabi for two years. Ready for a change, he returned stateside and began working at Mawby Vineyards, as well as spending some time at Bel Lago winery.
At Mawby, Mike began in the cellar, learning the process of making sparkling wine in the Champagne (bottle fermented) style.
Pete, who is younger than Mike, graduated from college and took a job with United Postal Service in metro Detroit. After two years in Detroit, he went to work in the vineyards in the Niagara region on the Canadian side. He also did a three-month stint in New Zealand for the 2008 grape harvest.
When Pete decided to return to Michigan and move up north, he first worked for Mutual Farm Management on Old Mission.
“They managed a good amount of winery property, and we did a ton of planting that summer on Old Mission and Leelanau County too,” he said.
With both brothers living in the same region, and with an expanding interest in wine making, they decided to go into the business together.
In 2009, the Laing family partnered with Larry Mawby, and shortly afterwards, the brothers began bigLITTLE Wines alongside the Mawby operations.
Their tasting room is adjacent to Mawby’s, and production takes place at the same facility in Suttons Bay. Mike continued his focus on the cellar operations, and Pete’s role emerged to handle everything from bottling to sales.
The brothers collaborate on the types of wine they decide to make, and their intelligence is obvious in listening to them describe everything from how they purchase their vines to how they managed to keep operations going during Covid, which was no easy feat.
“Our goal is to always get better, not just maintain but find new methods, make new wines, and increase quality,” Mike said.
Their bigLITTLE wines are mostly blended varietals, a decision they made early on based on the belief it allows for a more complex wine. Wineries are following that trend today.
In 2019, Larry Mawby stepped back from the winery, and Pete and Mike took over Mawby Vineyards and Winery. They continued to run bigLITTLE as well.
They are thrilled with how the business has grown (Mawby’s has almost tripled in size of production.) That growth changed their roles but still tracks with their original positions.
Mike oversees the cellar operations, which also entails managing the harvest, growers, communication and making the blends.
Pete took over writing the labels (Larry was infamous for his oft quotes) as well as sales forecasts that support the quantities they blend. He also is in charge of accounting, human resources, purchasing and compliance.
The brothers discussed with me how the division of labor happened over time.
“Mike is better at dealing with people, and I am better at dealing with spreadsheets, so it worked out,” Pete said.
Mike agreed. ”We are complementary, he has skills that I don’t… I am thinking about what products to be making and further out on the production side in my head. Pete (is) keeping the numbers straight so we can make good financial decisions.”
They also acknowledged the help and guidance from their parents, particularly their father’s extensive business experience.
Their story differs a bit from brothers Patrick and Michael Evans, who are also siblings looking for success in the hospitality industry.
The Evans are chefs behind a pop-up restaurant venture called Conifer with plans for a brick-and-mortar location soon.
These two young Traverse City natives began their journey training at the Great Lakes Culinary Institute. Early in their careers they worked in San Francisco, but they returned to their hometown to build their lives and careers here.
I met with them over coffee at Brew in downtown Traverse City. Both had their young sons in tow; Patrick with his four-year-old and Michael with his 14-month-old.
Patrick shared their story of growing up on the west side of Traverse City and going to the culinary institute. He worked at Trattoria Stella when they first opened, and credits chef Miles Anton for being a great mentor.
“He coddled me a little bit. I was 19 and (helped) open that place up.”
When Miles came back from a trip to San Francisco, he told Patrick about the restaurant, Gary Danko, saying “I think you’d like it there.”
Patrick checked out the website and “decided in two minutes” that he wanted to be there. Two weeks later he was on a plane.
He ended up doing his internship there, and stayed a bit longer before returning to northern Michigan to finish culinary school. After graduating, he traveled and went back to San Francisco. All told, he worked in the Bay Area for nearly eight years.
Meanwhile, younger brother Michael also attended Great Lakes Culinary. He worked at Chandler’s in Petoskey and also credits the advantage of having a good mentor in his culinary path.
Chef Tommy Kaszubowski let Michael know when it was “time for me to go” onto bigger things. So, Michael also went to San Francisco, and gained invaluable experience working in a food scene that was taking the country by storm.
The brothers speak fondly of their time in San Francisco. Patrick “thinks there are a lot of parallels between San Francisco and here in terms of what people are doing. I have worked with some amazing products in my time there but here in northern Michigan, there are some things that are just better.”
Early on, when Patrick started taking cooking seriously, his goal was to have a place of his own. When Michael also started cooking, it became an unsaid aspiration that they would work together on this dream.
“We just knew,” Michael said.
They found themselves back in Traverse City, working separately at various restaurants, but started doing pop-ups under the name Conifer about two and a half years ago, shortly before the pandemic hit.
They built a reputation and a following. And in doing the pop-ups together, they also learned how they complement one another.
They agreed both are creative. They acknowledged, however, that their palates are different, which they see as a good thing. “I like things a little sweeter, he likes things bitter/salty,” Michael said.
When crafting a dish, they allow each other to “run with an idea,” trusting that “a planned balance emerges.”
They described how visual they both are, and that they draft their menus only after a visit to the farmers’ market. Photos of their beautiful plates on Facebook fittingly reflect their visual sensibilities.
Patrick said that one of the hardest things to explain to people is what type of food they cook.
“I think it (our food) relates to what we do. We were brought up in this area, and have been influenced as well by another part of the country that has affected the food culture. There are global influences,” he said. “It’s more than just farm to table. It’s more like,’What do we see, how do we want to treat it, and how do we respect it and not mess it up too much?’”
Their past pop-up menus on Facebook show interesting foraged items featured.
“It’s very on trend right now, using all these wild things… but Mike and I are from here and it is part of the ethos… It is really about finding the best product and trying to do things that are different,” Patrick said.
We also spoke about their choice to often make dishes with few ingredients, which allows each element to shine. A “less is more” or better yet “impress with less” attitude pervades their style.
Their ideal restaurant would be on the smaller side and offer both a tasting menu and items a la carte. They’re excited to begin this next phase of their careers when a space is ready for them.
Michael is grateful that they went through school and had the restaurant experiences they had. Patrick “can’t wait to see what this will be like.”
They spoke about Traverse City, and how “there are so many places here that are so cool and there are people, young people, that are here as well, (a) most important thing for the future of this area.”
They want their restaurant to appeal to locals and are cognizant of the “really talented people here, the produce and the farming, all that is available that grows here. There is still a lot of untapped potential.”
As we wrapped up our time together, they told one last story, illustrating their excitement about the commitment of our local producers. They described ordering fish from Ed & Cindi John Fish Treaty Company for a pop-up dinner at the Cook’s House.
When the fish had not arrived, they called him, only to find out he had accidentally sold their fish at the farmers market that morning. Ed apologized and said, “Don’t worry, I’ll get you your fish.”
He went back out on his fishing boat, caught the fish they needed and delivered it to them later that day.
I watched the brothers smile telling the story, then turn their attention to their young sons, cousins who will grow up living here, near one another.
The decision by both the Laing and Evans brothers to live here, to bring their talent and experience with them, and to raise families here, was a good one. It made me smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.