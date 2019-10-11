Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Families gather for Colantha’s Garden Celebration at Historic Barns Park in Traverse City in honor of champion dairy cow Colantha Walker. The Holstein-Friesian is buried at the park, once part of a self-sustaining farm operation run by staff and patients at Traverse City State Hospital. She produced 22,918 pounds of milk in 1926, making her the highest producer in the world.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.