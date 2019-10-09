Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Apple cider. Pumpkins and cornstalks. Trees cloaked in a canopy of scarlet, orange and gold.
Autumn is upon us, showcasing one of the most beautiful seasons in northern Michigan. It’s a time of year the region does particularly well, with its network of trails, its farm markets and wineries, its host of fall festivals all encouraging us to spend time outdoors — in turn boosting our mood and energy.
After the heat of the summer, who could resist a bracing trek to forage for fall fungi or explore a new nature preserve, a scenic day-trip to a local island known for its fall festival or a hike — or horseback ride — along a shore-to-shore trail at the peak of color season?
In this issue of Scene we’ll be your guide to all this and more, from fall fashion to refurbished furniture and other finds. And because recent studies suggest that cooler weather could somehow encourage your brain and belly to seek out insulating calories, like a bear preparing to hibernate, we’ll introduce you to game-day appetizers, harvest cocktails with an unlikely twist and a private chef whose go-to fall dishes are a blend of warm and cold, just like the season.
Plus all your favorite departments, including biz — an update on shoulder seasons, of course — regional reads, upcoming events and an essay that pays homage to that king of fall fish, salmon.
Happy reading!
— Marta Hepler Drahos
