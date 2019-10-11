Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Sept. 22-Dec. 29, 2019
Dennos Museum Center Exhibitions
TRAVERSE CITY
View the new exhibitions Carole Harris: Art Quilts, featuring rhythmically constructed, non-traditional tapestries by the Detroit interior designer and fiber artist, and Explorations in Wood: Selections from The Center for Art in Wood, showcasing wood-turned vessels and sculptural objects made from wood from around the world. Regular museum hours and admission.
Sept. 28, Oct. 5, 12, 19, 2019
Scenic Chairlift Rides
MANCELONA
Enjoy a 360-degree view of Antrim County’s fall colors from a chairlift high atop Schuss Mountain from noon to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 per person the day of the event at the blue chairlift at Schuss Village and include cider and donuts. Arrive early to avoid wait times.
Oct. 11-13, 18-20, 25-26, 2019
Scenic Chairlift Rides
THOMPSONVILLE
Enjoy panoramic views of three counties with top-of-the-mountain entertainment at Crystal Mountain Resort. Hours are 4-6 p.m. on Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays, weather permitting. $5 per person; kids 8 and under get in free with paying adult.
Oct. 11-13, 2019
Fiber Festival Exhibit and Sale
LELAND
Learn why fiber is king at this popular show featuring wearable art, textiles, weaving, art quits, fiber sculptures and more by regional artists at the Leelanau Community Cultural Center’s Old Art Building. Hours are 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Free admission.
Oct. 11-13, 2019 Apple Fest
CHARLEVOIX
Enjoy a farm market, art and craft show, kids’ activities and more at East Park, Bridge Park and Mason Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Free admission.
Oct. 17-20, 2019
Frankfort Film Festival
FRANKFORT
Visit the Garden Theater in downtown Frankfort for award-winning films from around the world, plus shorts by Interlochen Arts Academy Motion Picture Arts students.
Oct. 19, 2019
Peak2Peak Mountain Bike Classic
THOMPSONVILLE
Gear up for this annual Founders event at Crystal Mountain Resort. Races start and end near the base of the front-side slopes and take riders along a challenging two-track and single-track course through pines and hardwoods. Starting times begin at 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 26, 2019
Zombie Run
TRAVERSE CITY
Get your zombie on for the Halloween 5K run/walk and costume contest starting and ending at Right Brain Brewery from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is $35 for adults, $25 for kids 17 and under; toddlers and babies get in free.
Nov. 2-3, Nov. 9-10, 2019
Toast the Season
LEELANAU
Celebrate the upcoming holiday season — and get inspiration for your own celebrations — with wine and food pairings at wineries along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail. Tickets are $50 and include the pairings, a commemorative wine glass, recipes and $10 in Cork Cash toward purchases along the trail. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Nov. 8-15, 2019
Traverse City Beer Week
TRAVERSE CITY
Learn more about the area’s craft beer scene with tastings, dinners, workshops and meet-the-brewer events at various venues all week long. Signature events include the TC Ale Trail IPA Challenge, the Great Beerd Run and the Flapjacks and Flannel Festival.
Nov. 9, 2019
Run Vasa!
TRAVERSE CITY
Leave your skis behind for these foot races along the Vasa Trail, Michigan’s premier cross-country trail. The scenic 25K, 10K and 5K races start at 9 a.m. and wind through the Pere Marquette State Forest. Entry fees are $24-$40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.