Fabulous fall hikes: Northern Michigan's woodland palette

Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Fall 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Fall is a beautiful time of year to explore nature trails. Autumn and hiking go together like October and pumpkins. Temperatures are normally comfortable for hiking, and the kaleidoscope of fall’s color throughout the woodlands can be breathtaking.
Hiking, in addition to being fun, is good for you in many ways, according to medical experts.
Over 60 million people recreate on America’s trails. It’s the way the majority of people experience nature. Human health and community benefits associated with recreational trails has been widely studied and documented. From helping to reduce obesity rates to helping people cope with diabetes, depression, and suicide to name just a few of the benefits. Whether you take a leisurely stroll along a nature trail in town or take a more strenuous hike on one of the many trails around the area, recreational trails provide excellent opportunity for physical activity.
One of the simplest things that we do daily, walking, offers great health benefits and a sense of well being, according to Mark Fenton, known as America’s walking guru. He was host of the popular long running PBS television series America’s Walking and former editor of the Walking Magazine. Today he is a vocal national proponent for public-policy initiatives that encourage active living and helped craft the U.S. Safe Routes to School strategy.
Fenton was brought into Traverse City by TART during a Smart Commute Week to give a presentation on building safe walking and biking routes to schools, according to Julie Clark, Executive Director for TART Trails.
“He rocked,” she enthused. “He gave a great presentation, which was the precursor to our Safe Routes to Schools. Fenton’s a very active guy and wholeheartedly promotes an active lifestyle, which fits our community.”
I spoke with Fenton after he gave a lecture on the benefits of daily walking.
“I advocate walking every day as much as possible for better health and lifestyle,” he explained after the lecture. “It’s going to benefit your health now and in the future. The Surgeon General recommends at least 30 minutes of moderate activity per day for most adults. How could you make it any simpler than briskly walking at least a half-hour per day? You could even break it up into three 10-minute sessions. It’s important to just get started and keeping it going. Your pace of walking will improve over time. The routine becomes habit forming, and you look forward to getting out for a hike. You’ll feel better about life and yourself.
“I don’t know of a better, easier or cheaper exercise program, and yet many Americans are walking less today than they did 30 years ago. It’s sad, but today parents will often tell their kids to watch a tablet or play a game instead of encouraging them to go outside and play or take a hike. Hopefully that encouragement will become a lifestyle choice for them.”
He encourages people to get hooked on a pedometer.
“It’s an easy, fun way to keep track of how far you walk, and several of them keep track of your steps on daily, weekly or monthly basis. Pretty soon you’ll be hooked on seeing how many steps you take daily and translating it into miles.
“Why set a daily step goal? Walking is a form of exercise that’s available to most people. It’s one of the lowest impact activities around, and you don’t need any special equipment other than some supportive walking shoes to do it,” Fenton concluded.
“Our trails provide users exercise, fresh air, and a chance to connect with nature and other trail users,” added Clark. “It’s an important connection. People who use the trails regularly may not think about the benefits and why they feel good after a hike or social interaction with other trail users, but they are there.”
The great thing about hiking around the Grand Traverse area is that there are trails that cover the entire spectrum of challenges. You can find gentle, flat wooded trails, and you can find challenging, hilly climbs that will tax your strength. It’s your choice. Nearly everyone, regardless of age or athletic ability, can find a hike offering them the right level of personal challenge.
Between trails provided by TART and the Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Little Traverse Conservancies area residents have a wealth of trails from which to choose. Here are a few of my personal favorites for fall hikes:
Around Traverse City trails in the hills of Grand Traverse Commons, along Boardman Lake, and Pelizzari Natural Area provide city residents easy access to get out and enjoy a pleasant walk surrounded by nature without having to drive a great distance. Colors last throughout October.
Between Acme and Elk Rapids enjoy a fall beach hike along Maple Bay Natural Area. The combination of fall colors with bright blue water and sky is mesmerizing.
The Michigan Legacy Art Park, located within Crystal Mountain’s grounds, combines beautiful pieces of art scattered around the park with stunning color viewing in the Buck Hills. Avalanche Hills in Boyne City offers jaw-dropping color views stretching the whole length of Lake Charlevoix. Both of these require some trail climbing, but the good news is that you probably won’t have a lot of other “leaf peepers” crowding you for the view.
Jordan River Valley offers two outstanding overlooks about 400 feet above the valley floor, Deadman Hill and Landslide. You can drive to the overlooks with just a short, easy walk to the jaw-dropping views. Trails are available to take you down into the valley. Just remember you have to climb back to the top. Go midweek late September and October to avoid large weekend crowds.
Highbanks Rollway overlooks the Manistee River Valley offering splendid panoramic vistas that stretch for 30 miles. The kaleidoscope of colors is some of the best fall “eye candy” you will find in northern Michigan. You can hike along the North Country Trail meandering along the ridge top. Go early morning, midweek to avoid crowds during color season.