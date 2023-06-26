Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer I 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
(Muttering): 427 yard, tree-lined, slight dogleg right, three bunkers to carry if I fly it 290. My baby fade should work perfect if it doesn’t leak into the trees. With a little runout, I’ll be at my number, a stock nine iron that will suck back to within five feet for a kick-in birdie.
(Reality, and inserting expletives every other word): I chunk my drive 12 feet, then double-cross-duck-hook my second dead center into a sapling only slightly wider than the golf ball. I dump #three in the first bunker and #four in the third bunker, then skull a 7-iron that embarrassingly rolls 114 yards to within 15 feet of the pin. Pretending it happened on purpose, I stroll up to the green and promptly three-putt for an opening hole 8 — the dreaded snowman.
There isn’t a golfer reading this who can’t relate with that scenario, yet what’s the course record and where’s the first tee is the attitude most average hackers play with; in reality, they should sell their clubs and donate all proceeds to a local soup kitchen.
‘Tis a cruel game we suffer for 18 holes, each time knowing — yearning — to unlock our inner Jack or Arnie. And why not? We hit shots — every Haley’s Comet, but still — that any tour pro would salivate over, so is it that absurd to think we can do this over an entire round… week… summer… life? Of course it is. To put it simple, golf is hard, and we suck.
But there’s something about a well-struck shot, or the beauty of the courses in our neck of the woods, or having a beer with buddies while tootling around in a golf cart, or the competitiveness, or all of the above, that makes us junkies for the sport. Thankfully, it’s affordable.
By affordable, I mean in the private leer jet, blow-my-nose-with-20-dollar-bills sense. And I’m not talking just about expensive courses. With gadgets and gizmos, swing coaches and videos, drivers the size of small children and iron sets more forgiving than the pope, we can buy a better game. There’s always a (advertised) driver that won’t slice, irons that won’t hit five inches behind the ball, balls that fly farther, and a teacher to cure our bad habits (and a beer cart to put us out of our misery).
While donning white belts and tight polos (to show off the “golf guns” even though no one’s watching except the guy mowing the greens or an annoyed group waiting to tee-off), we fist pump, foot-wedge, and gimme our way to unearned scores, then believe we shot them to justify trips to really swanky courses — you know, the ones we shouldn’t even be allowed to use the bathrooms on — because to improve, you have to play where the pros play.
Then we finish a round with a dozen fewer balls and three clubs lighter than what we started with, blame everything on the wind not favoring our fade (banana slice), the slow group in front and fast group behind, and a mild case of plantar fasciitis. All of which can be easily fixed with a post-round lesson, massage, and a half dozen large buckets on the range.
After the shine on a $600 driver wears off and there’s a little turf in the spikes of the new Foot Joys, it’s just us and the ball, alone but together, a tortured, love-hate relationship.Golf, after all, is about attitude and reason, an individual quest with every stroke.
Perhaps it’s a peaceful walk, leaving work and family obligations behind for a few hours. Or maybe to hit a couple of good shots like the pros and imagine what it would be like, for just one week, to walk in their shoes. Competitive urges never change even though the body sure does, and golf is a perfect way to satiate that lust for beating someone — anyone. Often that competition lies within ourselves, always wanting to improve in what many call the hardest sport to play consistently.
Personally, when I tee it up, I’m looking for a quiet stroll on a warm summer morning, the sight of a freshly cut fairway, the sound the ball makes when it plunks in the cup, and a higher-paying job to help pay for this insane sport, not to mention therapy for lipping out a three-foot eagle putt last week… three freaking feet.
