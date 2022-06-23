When I think of summertime in northern Michigan, I immediately hear the song “Michigan and Again” by the beloved Traverse City band The Accidentals.
The chorus always gets me:
“Great state, what state am I in?
Compass roses bloom again
Home of the water, Canada’s daughter
Cradled in a crescent moon grin
Michigan and again and again and again and again
Michigan and again and again and again and again”
The song outlines the excitement we all feel when winter finally breaks, spring blooms fill the air and then — finally — the summer sun peeks through the clouds.
We all wait for it each year, knowing what’s in store, yearning for warm water, long hikes and fantastic festivals.
When I edited the stories in this edition of the Grand Traverse Scene magazine, I experience the same feelings the song “Michigan and Again” brings me, which is pure joy.
I could hear shanty songs being sung on sailboats and cannons being fired at Mackinac Island. I could taste the sparkling wine at Mawby Vinyards and Winery and the cappuccino at Cedar River Coffee Company.
I felt the cool breeze on my face, while standing on one of the many fantastic golf courses in northern Michigan.
I could feel myself relaxing into a nice session of yoga in the vines at Black Star Farms winery.
This edition of the Scene will take you through many tranquil places only found in our region. Please join me in celebrating summer and taking advantage of all its glory, as outlined in the following pages.
