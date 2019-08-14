Editor's note: Summer Serenity

Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer II 2019 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
Second is the best contends a schoolyard rhyme — and surely it’s true when it comes to the summer season.
That’s because late summer — or the second half, if you’re counting — is when area roads and beaches are a bit less crowded, retail lines a bit shorter and restaurant waits a bit briefer as both residents and visitors prepare for the back-to-school — and work — routine. Best of all, the water temperature is a few degrees higher, the air temperature a few degrees lower, making for ideal conditions for outdoor recreation — from swimming and boating, to hiking and biking.
Altogether, they’re the perfect ingredients for the ultimate “Up North” holiday or staycation.
In this issue of Grand Traverse Scene we bring you stories to help you make the most of your time, from where to find delicious and decadent gourmet treats to where to work off their calories with yoga in some of outdoor’s most tranquil places. We take you on a paddle along the scenic Beaver Island Water Trail and into the farming past at Glen Arbor’s Port Oneida Rural Historic District.
We visit backyards transformed by art — from kitschy to classic — and historic Bed-and-Breakfasts that breathe charm and character. Finally, we introduce you to a shopper with “artsy” flair, to a filmmaker who thrives on collaboration and to a chef whose golf club restaurant — cordially open to the public — serves up food as stunning as its views.
All this, plus new regional reads, upcoming events and an essay that pays tribute to the bliss of late summer.
Enjoy!
— Marta Hepler Drahos
