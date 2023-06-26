Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's Summer I 2023 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.
One of my favorite activities preparing for the summer season is sitting down and reading the content for our first summer edition of Grand Traverse Scene magazine.
I start editing stories well before summer hits, and the stories fill my mind with what’s to come — warmer weather, swimming in turquoise blue water, eating great food, visiting fascinating places and perusing craft shows with merchandise that rival anything you can buy online.
Visitors and northern Michiganders alike don’t have to go far to gleefully support our local economy with our vast retail options, decadent restaurants and the best outdoor activities to boot.
Last summer, my husband and I celebrated our 10-year wedding anniversary. We planned to go to Europe, but when we sat down to map out the trip, I looked at him and said, “How about we buy a boat instead?”
He looked up, his eyes wide with wonder and gave me a big hug. Rather than spending our vacation money in another country we decided to have adventure after adventure on a boat for years to come up north.
We proudly support our local boat shop in Lake Leelanau that not only fixes mechanical problems but also sells tons of great boating gear. Sure, we can get some of those things on Amazon, but nothing compares to walking into the store, seeing the two shop dogs hanging out and chatting with the mechanics and Haley, who works at the front desk.
Friendly small businesses abound up here. In this edition, you’ll visit a charming retail store that sells vintage art and clothes. We’ll take you to local lavender farms that use the floral plant in food and drinks. We offer best practices for novice golfers, and we show you the fascinating activities that take place in Wexford County.
You’ll also meet a chef who got this summer’s menu recipes from visiting restaurants in Spain. How cool is that?
From Suttons Bay to Glen Arbor, Wexford County to Traverse City, you’re sure to find delightful places to visit. Welcome to the summer in northern Michigan, folks!
