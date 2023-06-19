Wexford County stretches from Buckley in the north to Hoxeyville in the south and from Yuma in the west to Cadillac and Manton in the east.
Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Marketing Manager Lindsey Westdorp says their summer starts with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ free ORV weekend in early June. Wexford County offers 120 miles of trails along with 10 trail systems for off-road vehicles. An ORV license and trail permit are not needed during this weekend.
The Michigan DNR also offers its Outdoor Skills Academy at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting and Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park. Fly fishing is one clinic that people can register for through the DNR, Westdorp says.
“People are coming here for outdoor recreation mainly,” she says.
In 2022, Cadillac was designated a Pure Michigan Trail Town.
Westdorp said one of their major summer events is the Cadillac Freedom Festival, which kicks off with a parade on July 4 and continues through July 7. This event also features a kids pet parade, a car show, Fire on Water Military Tribute and a 5K race.
UpNorth Arts hosts the Phyllis Olson Art Fair from July 21-22. This juried art fair is part of the Cadillac Festival of the Arts, which also offers kids’ activities and live music from July 20 to 22.
“Our biggest summer event is the Cadillac arts festival,” Westdorp says. “It’s close to the 60th annual. It’s been around for decades.”
Reoccurring summertime activities include a twice weekly farmers market at the Cadillac Commons and a makers market on Tuesdays at After 26 Depot. UpBeat Cadillac concerts are free in Cadillac Rotary Pavilion at 7 p.m. Thursdays from June 22 through Aug. 24. The Coyote Crossing Music Series is set Saturday nights through Sept. 2.
Visitors can also play on one of several golf courses in Wexford County.
“Golf is huge here,” she says. “We have nine golf courses within 20 miles of Cadillac. A lot of people come here just to golf.”
For those who do not wish to golf, Westdorp says Cadillac boasts several lakes and rivers where people can fish or ride a boat, canoe or kayak. Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell are connected via canal.
Westdorp enjoys going on their boat and jet ski with her family and kids.
Additionally, there are several campgrounds near Cadillac. Mitchell State Park is closed for remodeling, but Westdorp says it is expected to reopen by July 1.
To learn more about summertime in Cadillac, visit cadillacmichigan.com.
Visitors can travel north from Cadillac to Manton for the annual Manton Truck Show on July 14 to 15.
Event organizer Corie Fullerton said they have hosted this event in Manton for about 10 years, and before that, it took place in nearby Buckley.
The event begins at 9 a.m. Friday with truck driver registration. Judges review the trucks and select winners in several categories. Fullerton says some years they have had more than 50 trucks on display.
“We have trucks from all over come,” she says.
Main Street is closed so the semis can be parked. Attendees can view them the rest of the day and Saturday. At night, Fullerton said, trucks turn on their lights.
“Kids can have fun blowing the horns,” she says. “It’s just semi trucks — just the rigs or some of them have trailers too. It is something to see them all.”
Bands perform, a carnival is open and kids games are available during the event too, Fullerton says.
“There is a little bit of something for everybody,” she adds. “We are hoping we get crafters this year. Last year was the first year with the craft show.”
For more details and updates, visit the Manton Truck Show on Facebook or contact mantontruckshow@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.