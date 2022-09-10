Every year, Mackinac State Historic Parks hosts its “biggest event” of the year in Mackinaw City, boasting a haunted house, spooky stories around a campfire and lantern-guided werewolf walks — to name a few.
The village of Mackinaw City is located just before the Mackinac Bridge, at the tip of the Lower Peninsula.
Colonial Michilimackinac sits near the Straits of Mackinac where people tour more than a dozen buildings that make up the reconstructed fort and fur trading post.
Mackinac State Historic Parks oversees the 18th century property.
Chief of Marketing Dominick Miller said Fort Fright is the “biggest event we put on every year.” Each season, thousands of people attend, and this fall guests of all ages are invited from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to 8 — the first event since 2019.
“It’s a haunted event, but rooted in details from history,” Miller said. “It’s not just a Halloween event. It keeps history alive.”
The weekend’s activities are based on the book “Were-wolves and Will-o-the-wisps: French Tales of Mackinac Retold,” which includes stories about werewolves, demons and ghosts that the French told in the colonial era. These stories were translated over time and put into the book, which was first published in 1974, Miller said.
Guests can wander around the fort, hearing spooky stories and enjoying cider and candy. A haunted house is set up over one of the buildings with a fortune teller. Many stories are told at campfires around the fort.
Though it is a family-friendly event, Miller said the haunted house, demon and werewolf walks are the scariest activities. Families can warn their kids, if needed, before going through these areas.
Miller said the best part is after sunset — usually around 7:30 p.m. visitors can use lanterns to guide their walk around the area.
As guests leave to go back to their cars, they can view the Mackinac Bridge at night — an “added bonus,” Miller said. “Visiting this area in the fall is an event on its own.”
Admission is $11 for adults and $7 for kids ages 5 to 12. Tickets are available at mackinacparks.com in September. Fort Fright is separate from a regular tour of Colonial Michilimackinac, which is open until Oct. 23 this year.
Tourists and community members can walk through the Mackinaw City Haunted House, located across the street from Shepler’s Mackinac Island Ferry.
Cheboygan resident Bill Roswold manages and operates the attraction from the end of April until the end of October. He said the house is open to all ages but suggested that kids ages 2 to 5 may not have enough experience to appreciate it.
“Just show up with your people, preferably ones who aren’t afraid of the dark and aren’t too young,” Roswold said. “It’s basically spook, not scare. It’s startle-driven.”
He controls the building from his office, working the sound system, air cannons and other special effects. He said he hopes visitors scream and then laugh as they encounter different things in the seven rooms.
“It’s a lot more than a crusty room with skeletons in it,” Roswold said. “It takes about five to seven minutes to go through — longer if you spend some time looking. There’s a ton of stuff in the rooms.”
Mackinaw City Haunted House is open daily from 2 to 8 p.m. Roswold said it’s busiest after 6:30 p.m. Admission is $8.50 per person.
The Greater Mackinaw City Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Amy Millard said they extend their tourism season with a couple annual events.
“We still have businesses open,” Millard said. “It’s nice to be up in Mackinaw in the fall and to embrace the natural beauty.”
The Great Pumpkin Hunt occurs Oct. 7 to 9, the same weekend as Fort Fright. Visitors can search for pumpkins at local businesses. They write down each pumpkin’s number and return the card for a chance to win prizes like gift certificates.
Millard said participants the big prize is awarded for whoever finds the “great pumpkin.”
Later in October, the Mackinaw City Lions Club offers a trunk or treat at the Recreation Center.
Millard said community members and visitors may come to the new event venue for Halloween activities.
“It’s a great way for kids to get a lot of candy,” she said. “It’s a safe way for families to dress up and go trick or treating.”
Additionally, the McGulpin Point lighthouse is open to self-guided tours until it closes for the season at the end of October.
