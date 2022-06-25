Mackinac Island officially opens for its summer tourist season in May. Reoccurring events like the Lilac Festival in June and Fudge Festival in August allow people to experience some of the island’s traditions.
People can also dig into the island’s history by exploring Fort Mackinac, part of Mackinac State Historic Parks.
Chief of Marketing Dominick Miller said the state park covers about 80 percent of the island. The park includes the 14 original buildings of Fort Mackinac, which were built by the British military starting in 1780, as well as several other historic structures and about 1,800 acres of land.
“It is one of America’s most well-preserved forts,” Miller said.
Visitors may step back in time when they hear the cannons and rifles firing at the fort throughout the day. Miller said anyone older than 13 can pay extra to fire the cannon themselves.
Miller’s favorite summertime event is the vintage baseball game in July. Gameplay is similar to what the fort’s soldiers experienced in the 1880s.
“It’s a super family-friendly event,” he said, adding that the team is called the Never Sweats.
Steph Castelein, from the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau, said spectators can “hear old-school cheers and chants” during the event.
“It’s different than the baseball we know today,” Castelein said.
The game is free to attend, but donations are appreciated.
Admission to the fort includes the Richard and Jane Manoogian Mackinac Art Museum; Biddle House, featuring the Mackinac Island Native American Museum; Benjamin Blacksmith Shop; the American Fur Co. Store and Dr. Beaumont Museum and the McGulpin House.
Mackinac State Historic Parks collaborated with the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians to present the Biddle House, a Native American museum. Miller said they originally aimed to open in 2020, but were delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It tells a story that has been criminally under-told,” Miller said. “It’s the history of Native American people on the island — the Anishinabek — through the lens of Agatha Biddle.”
Biddle was a community leader who lived at the house in the 1830s. Live demonstrations show what domestic life was like during that time, Miller said. Visitors can also walk through the garden.
Miller said much of the history is “not pleasant, but the Anishinabek people are resilient. They’re still here.”
“It’s a new exhibit and one we’re so proud to have as our offering,” he said. “There is a lot of history to tell.”
Governor’s summer residence tours are returning to the calendar this year. These events, like many, were canceled because of the pandemic in 2020-2021.
The guided tours take about 15 minutes and include the first floor of the home, a Victorian cottage built in the early 1900s. Tours are scheduled June 22, July 6 and 20 and Aug. 17, 24 and 31. Space is limited.
Miller said the residence has served as the Michigan governors’ summer home since the 1940s. Plus, the home was listed in the Michigan Register of Historic Places in October 1975. In November 1997, it made the National Register of Historic Places.
“It’s the people’s house,” he said.
Additional activities include horse-drawn carriage rides, haunted history tours and biking the 8 miles around the island.
Miller added that people can escape the crowds by exploring the more than 70 miles of hiking trails, including the Native American Cultural History Trail and the Mackinac Island Botanical Trail.
“Last year we had a record number of visitors,” Castelein added. “Mackinac Island is a drivable destination.”
Visitors can also make their way to St. Ignace, just across the Mackinac Bridge in the Upper Peninsula, for the 46th annual Car Show Weekend from June 23-26. St. Ignace Visitors Bureau staff estimated about 25,000 people travel to this event.
Quincy Ranville, the event director, said the weekend opens with Cruise Night at 7 p.m. Thursday. Everyone is invited to meet at Kewadin Casinos, whether their car is registered for the show or not.
“It’s like a parade,” Ranville said. “It’s cool to see.”
The Down Memory Lane Parade begins at 7 p.m. Friday night. Ranville said this event has a “different vibe than the show” because it is open to “anyone who is passionate about their cars.” All makes and models are allowed, she added.
The main event is Saturday. Ranville said downtown St. Ignace — from Church to Marquette streets — is closed from about 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the car show. Awards are presented Sunday morning.
“We usually get about 600 registered vehicles,” Ranville said. “It has been growing in recent years. It’s a huge community effort.”
Spectators can view the automobiles, listen to music and stay until dusk for the fireworks. Ranville said they can also take advantage of a new item this year: free parking at Mackinac County Airport with a shuttle to and from the show headquarters at Little Bear Arena.
Car show registration is $35 at stignace.com.
